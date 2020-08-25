ROGERSVILLE — At the time of this writing Tuesday morning, prior to the Review’s Midweek press deadline, Laura was a Cat. 1 hurricane, moving W/NW through the Gulf of Mexico, and forecast to strengthen rapidly into a Cat. 3 or higher storm before landfall.
The forecast at that time, brings Laura ashore somewhere on the Louisiana/Texas coastline by Wednesday, with a sharp turn to the north and then to the northeast by late Wednesday or early Thursday.
Current models show that, if Laura remains on the projected “curve”, the eye of the storm, or what is left of it, could be centered over Tennessee, Virginia or North Carolina by late Friday, bringing with it strong gusty winds, heavy rainfall of one to three inches, and the threat of isolated tornadoes.
As a result, residents of NE Tennessee are advised to keep a close eye on developing weather situations by logging onto www.noaa.gov, www.theweatherchannel.com, or tuning in to a reliable radio or TV weather news source.
Laura follows close on the heels of hurricane and tropical storm Marco that made landfall on Monday in south Louisiana.
The National Weather Service said that this is the first time in recorded history that two Atlantic-born hurricanes have threatened the U.S. Gulf Coast at the same time.