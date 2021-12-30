The Mount Carmel Police Department is investigating an early Monday morning drive-by shooting that occurred at a residence on Elm Street.
Around 2:35 a.m. MCPD Assistant Chief Scott Alley was notified of a possible shooting at 543 Elm Street.
The lone occupant of the house was a 57-year-old woman who told police that around 2:15 a.m. she heard gunshots outside of her house and a loud “ping” sound from her porch area.
The woman stated that she was sitting in her living room directly in the path of the incoming projectiles.
According to an MCPD report filed by Officer Hunter Jones, the woman stated that she got up and looked outside, but all she saw were neighbors standing outside.
“I established a crime scene encompassing Elm Street from Ashville Avenue to 538 Elm Street,” Jones stated in his report. “I observed five distinct and obvious bullet holes/impacts into the house of 543 Elm Street. I did not locate any signs of bullet impacts on any other house. Scene photography was conducted and logged. Also located were four shell casings on Elm Street in four different locations.”
Police said the bulets were embedded the wall and didn’t penetrate the interior of the residence.
Among the evidence collected was a Winchester 9mm Shell Casing, Federal Cartridge Company Shell Casing, Blazer 9mm Shell Casing, and Federal Cartridge Company 9mm Shell Casing.
Jones added, “I collected the shell casings and inventoried them as evidence. A statement was obtained from the victim. At this time, the suspect vehicle is believed to be a mid-90s gold Toyota Camry. No further leads or evidence is known about this incident.”
Damage to the house was estimated at $2,000.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the MCPD at (423) 357-4141.