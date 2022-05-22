Hello, and how are you? Today is a glorious day, a day perched somewhere between spring and summer. The sun is filtering through the lime green colored leaves, hitting the ground leaving soft shadows. I feel happy. I feel free and happy.
This week I went to visit my Tennessee hometown. The town where I went to school, where some of my teenage angst years were. The kind of years that you think will live on forever in your mind as teenage social anxiety and depression. My parents had moved us from Litchfield County Connecticut to Marion County Tennessee when I was at the height of teenage insecurity.
Litchfield county is gentile, peaceful class, and Marion County used to be known as the meanest county in Tennessee. Talk about a culture shock. I was in one. I was furious with my father.
My father, ever in search of culture and beauty took us to the top of Lookout Mountain in Chattanooga to see the stunning views and to tour the Confederate Park. I was not impressed.
He took us to dinner at restaurants all over Chattanooga, He especially liked regional cuisine places that were popular with the locals. He took us to museums, to Gatlinburg, to Helen Georgia to tour the little German town. He researched Chattanooga formation and history and told my brothers and I all about it.
He built a house on a mountain lake where we swam and had lake parties. I was still heartbroken from having to leave all of my Connecticut friends, and mad, I can really hold onto mad when I want to.
A friend told me one time that sad, bitter memories will turn one day-to happy ones. I didn’t believe it at the time, but that is a very true statement. Now when I go home to Jasper Tennessee, the little sweet town that has long been a bedroom community for Chattanooga business people, I am filled with sweet memories.
I laugh at my teenage angst. I take my daughters to the top of Lookout Mountain. I take them to the mountain lake we all enjoyed so much to have a picnic. We eat at the same restaurants; we search out new ones for fun too. I tell them Chattanooga and Marion County history, trying to pass on a sense of family and appreciation for what they’ve inherited.
It’s what we do. And I love my hometown, and I was proud to see it, feel it and have a part of.
Until next time, have a good week, and have a literary week, (just get a book and a glass of lemonade and hang out somewhere quiet).