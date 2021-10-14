The Clinch Valley Beekeepers Association wants the community to recognize the importance of the little flying creatures you might initially be afraid of.
As he spoke to the Review, Lloyd Snelson stood next to the glass-front observation beehive the club had set up in their booth at this year’s Heritage Days in downtown Rogersville.
“We have this observation hive so people can stop by and actually see the queen, the bees and what they do,” he said. “We want them to gain a better understanding of what goes on in a regular hive. Some people will see it and start to back away if they’re afraid of bees. But, we talk to them, and usually they will ease on up to the hive.”
In addition to selling honey, the Beekeepers Association focuses heavily on community education.
“We want people to learn how important the honeybees are,” Snelson said. “Without them, we would have no food source or way to pollinate our crops. We want to teach people how to get started, get the equipment together and keep the bees, and we’re especially trying to get younger people interested in beekeeping.”
A 30 year beekeeper
Snelson has personally been keeping honey bees for over 30 years.
“I set out some fruit trees, and my friend suggested that I get some honey bees,” he said. “At first, I was scared to death of them, so he told me, ‘you get them and your equipment, and I will put them in for you.’”
Snelson quickly overcame his fear and learned to love the bees. This first batch of bees filled up two hives, but, over the years, his collection has grown to around 65 hives.
He also sells the honey produced from his numerous hives at several local businesses and festivals and to private individuals.
“Most of the honey I have this year is an amber color,” he said. “That probably came from nectar from Poplar (trees), sweet clover and white clover. Just whatever is blooming throughout the year is what my bees collect. It’s real, raw honey and hasn’t been pasteurized.”
Snelson brought 72 quarts and 48 pints for sale at Heritage Days. By around 5 p.m. on Saturday, all of the pint jars and around half of the quart jars were gone.
He explained that people seem to have recently expressed more of an interest in raw honey.
“People are learning the importance of raw honey,” he said. “It is even good to help with allergies.”
Disappearing bees
The subject of much news coverage in recent years, the honeybee population is actually declining at a rapid rate. Even Snelson said he has noticed this within his hives.
According to an article from the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service, this problem is the result of multiple factors:parasites and pests, pathogens, poor nutrition, and sublethal exposure to pesticides.
“They call it colony collapse disorder (CCD) — the bees just leave the hive,” Snelson explained. “They say that there are about seven different kinds of viruses that can get in the hive. Mites scatter it throughout the hive, and it makes the bees sick. All at once, the bees will just leave the hive. That’s the biggest problem we’re facing with them right now.”
The article notes that CCD began plaguing beekeepers around 2006. Thankfully, the number of colonies lost to CCD began to drop around 2010, but the beekeeping industry continues to lose a large percentage of hives each year from CCD.
Hancock County Beekeepers
The club itself began as part of the Jubilee Project in Hancock County around 15 years ago. The beekeepers association eventually split off to form their own group, and they have grown to around 180 members.
The club has been a part of Heritage Days for around 10 years. They also set up booths at Morristown’s Mountain Makings, Sneedville’s Fall Festival and the Claiborne County Fair.
They meet on the third Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Treadway Fire Department, and Snelson encouraged any interested reader to join.
At these meetings, a speaker addresses the group on what beekeepers should be doing according to the specific season. They also offer beginning beekeeper courses to support newcomers to the group.
“What makes it worthwhile”
In addition to holding seminars for the community, Snelson and other association members often visit local schools to provide education on the importance of honey bees.
When Snelson visits a school, he always brings an observation hive like the one set up at Heritage Days. Children can look through the glass front to see the honeycomb and the bees in action. Snelson then can point out the difference between the worker bees and the queen.
“The kids get excited, and they can’t wait to see that queen,” he said. “That’s really what makes it worthwhile for me to do it--seeing these kids, talking to them, and trying to encourage them not to be afraid. Maybe, when they grow up, they will want to be a beekeeper.”