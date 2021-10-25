Two Gate City men were seriously injured Sunday evening when one rear ended the other on motorcycles on Old Union Road in Church Hill.
According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report, shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday Logan Starnes, 33, of Gate City, was driving a 1990 Harley Davidson Sportster north on Old Union Road behind Timothy Page, 30, of Gate City, who was driving a 1998 Harley Davidson the same direction.
The THP report stated that Starnes’s motorcycle struck the Page motorcycle from behind near the Walnut Street intersection.
Both motorcycles the left the roadway on the right side before striking a guardrail.
Helicopter rescue units were dispatched to transport both Starnes and Page to the Jonson City Medical Center.
Police reported that both men suffered serious to critical injuries, but there was no further information available about their condition.
The THP report stated that potential charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.