Rogersville's Dance Barre competitive team chosen to perform at Disney World

This October, Dance Barre Owner Latoya Wilson will truly experience her childhood dream come true.
The competitive team at Wilson’s dance studio was recently chosen to perform a piece from the musical “Hamilton” inside Walt Disney World in October to celebrate the park’s 50th anniversary.
“Ever since I first started dancing and opened the studio, my dream has been to personally dance at Disney,” Wilson told the Review. “I’m not the one dancing, but my students will be--and that’s totally fine with me! Disney is just so magical. Growing up and watching performers there, being a part of that type of atmosphere (was my dream).”
She added, “My team is just awesome, and I’m really proud of them.”
Disney entertainers
To break the exciting news to the team, Wilson distributed wearable Mickey Mouse ears and showed a video of Disney performers.
“They were super excited,” she said.
A video of the team’s reaction can be found within the online version of this article.
The girls will head to Florida on Oct. 13 and will perform on Oct. 15 inside Disney Springs. Wilson explained that, luckily, the event coincided with Hawkins Co. Schools’ fall break. However, they won’t know the exact time they will perform until two weeks before the date.
The competitive team consists of 19 members who range in age from 5 to 17. 18 of these members will travel to Disney.
The students have been working on the “Hamilton” routine for quite some time. In fact, they performed this routine in their most recent competition season.
“It was very popular and did very well at our competitions,” Wilson said.
To be considered to perform at Disney, the team was required to send in a video of their performance to be evaluated by judges.
The team was chosen based on their performance of this “Hamilton” routine and was asked to perform this very routine on site.
Wilson explained that Disney often hosts dance and cheer competitions, but being invited to actually perform inside Disney is an even “bigger deal.”
“We are not just part of a competition that is held there-- we will be some of the entertainers,” she said.
In the meantime, Wilson explained that the team will get in “lots of practice.” To prepare for the competition, they will practice for two hours twice a week. However, Wilson explained that some of the competitive team members are also part of her other classes and end up dancing every day, sometimes for four to five hours per day.
Team chosen to perform on cruise
This same team was chosen to perform aboard a Carnival Cruise to Cozumel, Mexico in July of 2020, but they were disappointed when the cruise was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This time, the team is cautiously optimistic.
“We didn’t get to perform on the cruise, and it was heartbreaking--especially for my senior dancers, because that was kind of it,” Wilson said. “Now, we’re still just crossing our fingers that they don’t cancel this event.”
Around half of the 19 members of the current team were part of last year’s team.
Wilson told the Review at the time that the two main goals for the competitive team was to dance either at Disney or on a Carnival ship. Though they didn’t get to perform on the ship, they have now successfully been chosen for both roles.
Dance Barre offers “something for everyone”
She explained that the team currently has sponsors but not as many as they need.
“We travel all over the country, and I don't think people realize how hardworking this group of young people from our own little town is,” she said. “They are achieving some really big things.”
In addition to just the competitive team, Wilson’s dancers also are planning to once again perform at Rogersville’s annual Heritage Days on Oct. 9 at 10 a.m. and are preparing for their Christmas recital on Dec. 15 at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium at 6:30 p.m.
Wilson also told the Review that she hopes more people will discover the studio and all that it offers.
“I still have people come up to me and say that they had no idea there was a dance studio in Rogersville,” she said. “I want people to know that we have an awesome group of young people who work really hard and deserve to be acknowledged.”
In addition to their competitive team, Wilson explained that the Dance Barre offers classes in tap, ballet, clogging, hip-hop, jazz, street jazz, pom-pom dance, lyrical and contemporary dance for ages two to adults.
“If you want to dance, we will put you somewhere,” she said. “We even have people who want to take the class and not perform--that’s fine, too. We really do have something for everyone.”
For more information, check out the Dance Barre’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DanceBarre/ , their website at www.thedancebarre.net or call (423)-932-7077.