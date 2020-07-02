A cornerstone of the community sadly served its famous hamburgers for the last time on June 30.
Though it was bittersweet, the Medical Center Pharmacy Grill had a booming final day, as community members flooded the dining room to chat with the “girls of the grill” and have one last hamburger.
Several local musicians even gathered in the dining room for an impromptu “pick and grin” session to say their final goodbyes.
A family legacy
Current owner Robin Pack’s husband, William Pack, actually began working at the Medical Center in 1977 when he was still in high school.
After he graduated from pharmacy school, he came back and worked as the Medical Center’s pharmacist. In 2001, he and Robin bought the business.
Even their three children were involved in the business as they grew up.
“My oldest son, John, grew up working here,” Pack said. “All of the boys have worked here to some degree, but the pharmacy was closed before Marcus and Daniel were old enough to ‘officially’ be on payroll or wait on customers. John did get to do those things, though. They all stocked shelves and things like that. It’s been a good place to grow up.”
Family atmosphere
Though the food was delicious, what really seemed to draw people to the Medical Center was the atmosphere.
“I think the biggest draw to this place is what you see out there (the dining room and grill),” Pack said. “There were people who were here every day. This has been part of the community for what would be 60 years next year. We have relationships with people here, and that’s the difference. I’m sure the burgers are good, but, honestly, I think a lot of it is just atmosphere.”
Whitney Coffey, who started working at the Medical Center when she was just 15 and stayed until she was about 22, told the Review that her coworkers and customers began to feel like family.
“I feel like I kind-of grew up here,” she said. “It didn’t even feel like work most of the time, because we were always ‘cutting up.’ We had the same people who would come in here every day, so you get to know the customers and a little about their life stories. So, you build relationships with them, too.”
In June of 2019, the Packs announced that they would be closing the pharmacy portion of the store, though the grill remained open.
“We had people come in and start weeping right there in the store, begging us not to close,” Pack said.
When she posted online this week that the grill would be closing, Pack said she was flooded with messages from people who all said they “felt like family.”
“We loved people here,” she said.
“The girls”
The employees of the Medical Center really fostered that ‘family’ atmosphere, and, as Pack explained, the customers seemed to be able to feel it.
In fact, several of the employees are actually related in some way.
Of the five employees who worked at the Medical Center once the pharmacy closed, three of them were actually sisters.
They became known around the store as “the girls,” and the customers knew them well.
Connie Bailey, one of the three sisters, had worked there for 28 years.
Looking back
Pack said she even remembers enjoying the Medical Center’s atmosphere when she was a child growing up in Rogersville.
“There was a doctor’s office on either side of the Medical Center,” she said. “If you went to see the doctor as a kid, they had a pad of little yellow coupons for a free ice cream at the Medical Center.”
Coffey told the Review that her own mother also told that same story about the little yellow coupons.
Coping through COVID-19
Pack explained that COVID-19 certainly did change the way the business was running, but its economic impacts are not related to their decision to close.
The staff actually got creative during the COVID-19 shutdown.
“Thank goodness we had the drive-thru already for the pharmacy,” Pack said. “That had never been used for the grill, but, once all of this happened, we just transitioned it back. I’ve done everything I could to keep them in business.”
“It was time to move on”
The Pharmacy portion of the Medical Center closed in June of 2019, but the Packs kept the grill open.
William then began working at Walgreens, where he continued to keep up with several of his old customers.
“When he still worked here, you could walk in the door and see him leaned up on the counter, talking to people,” Pack said. “He just loved people, and they knew it. When he went to Walgreens, they found out his work schedule and would look for him. They even called it ‘the William fan club.’”
Sadly, William Pack passed away unexpectedly in January of this year.
“I’ve been hanging on ever since,” Robin Pack said. “When William died, I came in and said, ‘Okay girls, this is us. I don’t know what I’m doing.’ I had been involved somewhat, but I had boys to raise. I would come in and do payroll, but they were here for the day-to-day. I told them, ‘You all know what you’re doing. Just tell me what you need.’”
She explained that she knew her lease on the building would be up at the end of June this year, so she decided to close at that point.
“I knew that, at least my part of it would end today (the last day of June),” Pack said. “I still have two boys at home. It (the business) is a lot, and we just needed to move on.”
“We thought it was still going to be open”
“The employees knew that today would be my last day, but they didn’t know until yesterday that the grill would be closed,” Pack said.
Though Pack noted that the situation was out of her hands, another owner was rumored to have been planning to purchase the Medical Center Grill business. However, at this point, that will not be happening.
“We really thought it was still going to be open,” Pack said. “As of yesterday (June 29) morning, they (the employees) still had jobs. Now they don’t.”
“We’re having a family reunion”
Though their last day was bittersweet, they treated it like one last family reunion.
“We have had live music every Friday since the Pharmacy closed,” Pack said. “They are just some guys who get together and ‘pick and grin,’ and they’re good! When we found out yesterday that today would be the end, I told Jeff (one of the employees), ‘I want you to get your buddies in here at 9 o’clock in the morning to sing.’”
And sing, they did. In fact, they sang for over two hours.
“This place was such a big part of the community for nearly 60 years,” Coffey added. “I think everybody’s family has ties to this store in some way or another. It’s just a really special place.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.