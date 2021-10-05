One victim was flown out with serious injuries from a collision that occurred on Rt. 66 Monday afternoon involving a Honda Civic that crossed the center line into the path of a tractor trailer.
Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper John Tunnell stated in his report that around 1 p.m. Monday a 2004 Honda Civic driven by Amanda Wright, 35, of Greeneville, was traveling north on Rt. 66S.
Tunnell stated that the Civic crossed the center line near the Old Rt. 66 intersection into the path of a southbound 2019 Freightliner tractor trailer driven by Steven Eary, 29, of Rogersville.
The Civic struck the tractor trailer in the front left side, Tunnell reported.
A Hawkins County Rescue Squad report stated that extensive extrication was required to remove Wright from the Civic.
Wright was flown by Highlands Emergency Air Rescue and Transport from the scene to the Johnson City Medical Center for treatment.
Tunnell stated in his report that charges are pending against Wright. Eary wasn't injured.
The tractor-trailer sustained damaged to the fuel tank that resulted in a leak that was contained by the Hawkins County Emergency Response Team/HAZMAT and the Persia Volunteer Fire Department.
Hawkins County EMA director Jamie Miller stated that an environmental clean up crew has been contracted to further address the spill.
Other agencies that responded to the crash included Hawkins County EMS, Hawkins County Sheriff's Office, and the Bulls Gap Volunteer Fire Department. The HCRS expressed gratitude tot he Church Hill Rescue Squad for covering its territory during the rescue operation.