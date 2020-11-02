Rogersville: James "Jim" Klepper, age 79 of Rogersville, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Ballad Health Holston Valley Medical Center. He was a member of Choptack Missionary Baptist Church. Jim was retired from NAPA and Holston Auto Parts following 42 years of service. He was Chief of Lakeview Volunteer Fire Department for 20 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gale Kyle and Nancy Lee "Nannie" Price Klepper.
He is survived by his wife, Dot Gibson Klepper; son, Scott Klepper and wife, Lanee of Armuchee, GA; grandchildren, R.J. Klepper, Joy Klepper and Blake Montgomery.
Visitation hours were from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service were conducted 3:00 p.m., Sunday, November 1, 2020 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Charlie Gibson officiating. Burial will held at a later date at Choptack Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Lakeview Volunteer Fire Department, 154 Hagood Circle, Mooresburg, TN 37811
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com.
