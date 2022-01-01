I heard about Sip and Shop at Luella’s online when Abigail Bellamy Daniels went live online and I knew I definitely wasn’t going to miss it December 23 on the Thursday before Christmas.
I asked Sandy Haun Lakin her impressions of the evening. She responded.”The Sip and Shop was a success. I think the event was fun for the Rogersville Community. It gave shoppers a chance to be downtown.
It would have been great if Main Street would have had more events. I know it’s difficult to get everyone together but, I know we could if we planned it better. I am bad not to think of it until the last minute.
I planned to meet up with Amanda Ryans who I encountered through Callie Hall McAnnally when I was shopping at Salt and Light Boutique, Callie and I had on the same Matilda Jane furry white vest and decided to take some selfies. She was wearing a brown hat and of course I needed one also.
I tried a pink one which was perfect for me and took it home. Callie had on a killer shade of lipstick with a name to match Bravery. And all they all have great empowering names. I got the idea to do a column and contacted her after she posted her link in the comments of my post online and we decided to get together at Sip and Shop before Christmas.
I wore my ugly Christmas sweater draped over my dress and I am glad I didn’t loan it to Robin Norville Pearson because I won the gift card worth one hundred dollars. Abigail messaged me afterwards and said surprise you won. Actually it wasn’t totally unexpected because I was the only gal wearing one.
Amanda showed up looking lovely in her brown sweater matching her hair. We introduced ourselves and started sipping and shopping while chatting away. Amanda said, ”I had a nice time at Sip and Shop. Enjoyed seeing familiar faces and meeting new people. They had great sales and lots of cute things.”
I concur there was so much to look at and it was all so tempting as all pretty shiny things are. The food display also looked wonderful and the drinks were nice especially the drunken Rudolph.
One of my Facebook friends Kathy Jackson showed up and we chatted and posed for a picture together while we walked around and she did some quick shopping. I really enjoyed seeing her but off she went.
One of the Rogersville Review mail ladies Renee Ogleslee Heck was there with her boyfriend doing some shopping as well but took time out to chat with me and strike a pretty pose. There was quite a bit of activity in the shop and little Emma Poe was the star of the show looking like a princess.
We hovered around the snacks but she was happy to pose for me as well as another cutie wearing fur Sofie(a little doggie princess) with her out of town companions .
Went on over to cap off the evening with Kandy and Glen at Mountain Star because she always likes to see what I am wearing. We discussed what’s happening on My Rogersville before I went home.
The next day I returned to do my Christmas shopping at Luella’s and managed to fill my basket several times before heading to Olde Towne Emporium.
I found so many cute gift ideas for the kids such as stickers, charms, and wish bracelets. Got my dad a great mug with a red grill painted on it. Mom got the Naked Bee moisturizing hand and body lotion and ultra rich body butter.
I got the Naked Bee ginger berry lip color, a boho bandeau that can be worn multiple ways, a globe ornament plus a few other items. Then all the tasty treats such as Stonewall Kitchen hot pepper jelly, chocolate lava and salted caramel hot dips by Wind Willow, white chocolate cherry cheeseball and dessert mix and the original savory party cracker seasoning. Made out like a bandit and still wanted more.
On the way to Olde Towne Emporium I ran into Dave and Hazel Meredith and chatted awhile then snapped a couple of pics of them driving away waving goodbye in their red car.
Kathy Petersen had stepped out but her husband Ralph was there on duty so I tried on the flapper dress I had my eye on plus the purple boa and fascinator along with a pink poofy headband for New Year’s Eve.
My friend Sam Purkey had never been there before and was impressed by all the cool vintage items on display and said she would definitely be back.
Carolyn Elder said: {span}“I had such an enjoyable Christmas season shopping and eating in our charming historic commercial district. I found gifts for both genders and several age groups, gifts ranging from clothing and jewelry to antiques and gourmet foods. And there’s now food for every craving, from biscuits and gravy to seafood dishes. I’m so proud of everyone working so hard for our town.”{/span}
After purchasing my fabulous roaring twenties ensemble I headed out and met a new friend on the corner before making my way to Mountain Star. Got a couple of Mimi dish towels for Valerie Mallett Goins and Shauna Slaughte and a cute ring holder for myself. There were lots of out of towners loving the scene as well as local folks and I made friends with sweet Ruby Jean who gave me puppy kisses.
By this time I was completely laden with shopping bags and happy to go home but I had one last stop. Gary Fain’s shop where he had some cute Banty roosters I wanted to see.
My dad had never been to Running Bear Originals but first we checked out the chickens strutting around with Poof the big rooster being my favorite. My dad loved the shop and bought a Harley cap for our neighbor Rick Spitzer and also one of Gary’s free gifts for being a first time customer.
All in all Christmas shopping in downtown Rogersville and further afield was a wonderful way to get into the spirit of the season and enjoy the remainder with family and friends.