Virginia "Jenny" Lawson, age 68, of Bulls Gap, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Hawkins County Hospital. She was a daughter of the late George and Lillie Dean Smith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Patricia Jean Knight.
She was a member of Carpenter's Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Mosheim and retired from Berkline Manufacturing. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, flower gardening, and going to church.
Survivors include her loving husband of 5 years, Leon M. Lawson; daughters, Cheryl Jinks-House and husband, Mike, Marsha Jinks-Salyers and husband, David, and Misty Jinks; grandchildren, Jayma and Steven Barnes, Karilee Jinks, Macey Salyers, and Wesley Harris and wife, Amelia; great grandson, Henry Harris; sisters, Barbara Sauceman and husband, James, and Patricia "Tricia" Knight and husband, Dale; brother, Phil Smith and wife, Peg; special family friends, Steve Barnes, Lisa and Gary Bradley, and Herbie and Fleta Phillips and "Little Dale"; her church family; her fur baby, Angel; and several nieces and nephews.
The family received friends from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. The funeral service followed at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Sonny Beaver and Rev.James Sauceman officiating. The graveside service was held on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. in McCullough-Tieke Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the services are asked to please wear a mask. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.