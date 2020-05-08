SNEEDVILLE — The Hancock Co. Board of Education is now accepting bids for the renovation and finishing of the gym floor at Hancock Co. Middle/High School.
For job specs, interested persons may contact:
Rick Campbell
Director of Athletics
Phone 423-300-3858
Bids must be received by 12 noon on Friday, May 15, and may be delivered to:
Tony Seal
Director of Schools
418 Harrison Street
Sneedville, TN 37869
Bids can also be sent to Mr. Seal’s attention by U.S. Mail to:
P.O. Box 629
Sneedville, TN 37869.
Bids will be opened at 12:01 p.m. on May 15 in the director’s office.
A legal notice regarding this project also appears in this issue of The Hancock Co. Eagle, the Weekend edition of The Rogersville Review, and can be read online at the Public Notices link at www.therogersvillereview.com, or at the Tennessee Press Association’s Public Notice website, www.publicnoticeads.com/TN.
