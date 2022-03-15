Tennessee has 95 counties today, and that number is fixed. That has not always been the situation.
In the early and mid 19th century, new counties were formed on a regular basis. Most were created from existing counties. The last was approved in the late 1870s.
At one time, Hawkins County went from the Virginia border to Georgia. Out of Hawkins came several new counties, the last was Hancock in 1844.
This article is about one of the “lost” counties of Tennessee. These were counties that were begun, but for any number of reasons were discontinued, usually for financial reasons.
Included in this list would be James, Bell, Tennessee, Caswell, Christian, etc. The subject of this article is Powel (Powell) County, proposed to take part of Sullivan, Hawkins, Greene and Washington, named for Judge Samuel Powel of Rogersville. His is a complicated and lengthy story.
I have often showed the old map to friends and asked if they notice anything unusual about it. Very few realize that Powell County is on it. The county existed, on paper, long enough to appear on Bradford maps of Tennessee in the late 1830s.
The new county was proposed by these men: James Smith, John Ball, Jr from Hawkins; James P. Hulse, Joshua Shipley and John Peoples from Sullivan; Terry White and Joseph B. Gilman of Washington; Andrew English, James Shanks and Elijah Headerick from Greene.
The county seat was to be named after Hulse, Hulseville, near present-day Fall Branch. Unfortunately for the backers of the new county, most of the Hawkins residents that would be affected were opposed to the project.
Led by Orville Bradley, along with George Smith and Samuel McPheters, legal objections were filed almost immediately attempting to cancel Powel. Most Hawkins residents would have lived in present day Surgoinsville, Church Hill, and Mount Carmel.
Through the years that I have collected Hawkins County historical items, I have been able to assemble a folder of documentation for the new county. Most came from Tennessee State Library and Archives, along with a few from Hawkins County court records.
When first proposed in December 1835, there were several criteria new counties had to conform to. Those included a minimum number of square miles in area, population, distance of new count seat from nearest existing, etc. Powel County failed to meet several of those requirements.
Bradley and others filed one of the first legal challenges on April14, 1838.
Among their complaint was that the county did not have the 350 acres needed, attested to by one of numerous surveyors.
They also claim that because the voting time and place had been changed without noted that Powell County officials had elected officers and started levying taxes, not approved by the legislature. There were other complaints.
A recent publication by the Newberry Library in Chicago entitled “Tennessee. Atlas of Historical County Boundaries” traces in detail the story of Powell County, along with her ever-changing boundaries! Here is a summary of Powell County:
December 1835: Legislation authorized creation of the new county proposed, did not take effect.
January 1838: Legislation again proposed, creation did not take effect.
Nov. 30, 1839: Legislation proposed but creation was disallowed by the Tennessee Supreme Court in 1841.
March 2, 1854: Legislation creation of Powell, creation did not take effect.
March, 17, 1858: Legislation authorized again, creation did not take effect.
Dec. 7, 1869: Final attempt once again failed to create the new county.
So, today, Powell County is only known by the two Bradford maps and occasional records in county and state archives. It has entered the group of “lost” counties of Tennessee!
George E. Webb Jr. is president of the Hawkins County Genealogical and Historical Society, as well as Hawkins County Historian.