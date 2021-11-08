Hawkins County received a check for more than $1.67 million last week which is the county’s share of the opioid lawsuit against Endo Pharmaceuticals.
That 2017 state lawsuit was filed against three prescription narcotics manufacturers by Branstetter, Stranch and Jennings at the behest of Northeast Tennessee Attorneys Generals Barry Staubus (Sullivan County), Tony Clark (Washington County) and Dan Armstrong, who represents Hawkins, Hamblen, Greene and Hancock counties.
The lawsuit was filed under the Tennessee Drug Dealer Liability Act, which states babies harmed by their mother’s opioid use may sue for damages caused by the use of illegal opioids if there is clear and convincing evidence that the drug companies knowingly facilitated the distribution of opioids in the illegal drug market.
This past April Chancellor E.G. Moody from the Second Judicial District issued a ruling finding Endo liable. Since then Hawkins County, along with other Tennessee counties and municipalities that participated as plaintiffs in the case, have been waiting to find out the amount of their settlement.
The total locality allocation was $34.5 ,million, of which Branstetter, Stranch and Jennings received $8.625 million in fees and $4 million in expenses.
That left $21.875 million in net locality allocation, of which Hawkins County was awarded $1,657,904.
In a letter to Hawkins County Attorney Jim Phillips, lead plaintiffs attorney James G. Stranch II stated, “Because we are now outside of the 90-day window for a potential bankruptcy claw back, the money can be used for whatever purposes your locality feels is appropriate.”
The crux of the case against Endo was an intentional decision to target Tennessee with the strong opioid Opana.
Although Tennessee has 2.8% of the population of the U.S., Tennessee had 75% of the nation’s Opana overdose deaths.
“It was not an accident that these drugs ended up here, killing neighbors, friends, sons, daughters, parents — and that we have an entire generation of babies who have been born dependent on these drugs,” said lawsuit co-counsel Tricia Herzfeld from Branstetter, Stranch and Jennings.