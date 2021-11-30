The Hawkins County Commission voted 20-0 last week to opt in to a federal lawsuit settlement proposed by one opioid manufacturer and three distributors.
In July it was reported that the national opioid settlement could provide as much as $26 billion to states and communities struggling to respond to the opioid crisis.
The settlement would be paid out over a 17-year period by opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson, as well as three of the nation’s largest drug distributors — AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson.
Greene County Attorney Crystal Jessee, whose firm represented Hawkins County in this lawsuit, spoke to commissioners during a private attorney/client executive session prior to the Nov. 22 meeting. Jessee then addressed the commission publicly during the meeting.
“I cannot disclose the amount, however, as I told you in closed session we do think this is our best opportunity to get a timely resolution that will hopefully start paying this coming July,” Jessee said.
Aside from agreeing to opt into the settlement, the commission voted to appoint Commissioner Mark DeWitte to review and sign documents for Jessee on behalf of the commission as needed.
Separate opioid lawsuit brings $1.67 million
The federal opioid lawsuit discussed by Jessee last week is separate from a state lawsuit filed in 2017 by Northeast Tennessee Attorney Generals Barry Staubus (Sullivan County), Tony Clark (Washington County) and Dan Armstrong, who represents Hawkins, Hamblen, Greene and Hancock counties.
Last month Hawkins County received a check for more than $1.67 million which is the county’s share of that state opioid lawsuit settlement with Endo Pharmaceuticals.
That lawsuit was filed under the Tennessee Drug Dealer Liability Act, which says babies harmed by their mother’s opioid use may sue for damages caused by the use of illegal opioids if there is clear and convincing evidence that the drug companies knowingly facilitated the distribution of opioids in the illegal drug market.
This past April Chancellor E.G. Moody from the Second Judicial District issued a ruling finding Endo liable.
The total locality allocation was $34.5 ,million, of which Branstetter, Stranch and Jennings received $8.625 million in fees and $4 million in expenses.
That left $21.875 million in net locality allocation, of which Hawkins County was awarded $1,657,904.
The crux of the case against Endo was an intentional decision to target Tennessee with the strong opioid Opana.
Although Tennessee has 2.8% of the population of the U.S., Tennessee had 75% of the nation’s Opana overdose deaths.