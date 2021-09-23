As the leaves fall, employees of Mount Carmel are busy preparing for the Fall Festival on Main Street and many other activities for the autumn season.
The festival will occupy Main Street on Saturday afternoon, so the library will need to close Saturday, 9/25, at 12:00 noon, since no one can drive on Main St. Find the library tent for a chance to win prizes.
Also, wear your “Tails and Tales” shirt for a prize.
Our teen classes are underway and have increased in number and size. There is a need for library skills even in this day of computers.
Sign your child/children up for a class at your convenience. Adults can sign for themselves to have a group or private class.
Volunteer State Book Award books have arrived..
We have the primary and intermediate books for checkout and students will get to vote in the spring for the best book they read.
I keep reading and deciding each book is the best that I have read, but the question is, “What makes a book appealing to a child or an adult?” If you have an answer, please post it on Mt. Carmel Library Facebook page.
Keep reading this newspaper for more news and activities as fall progresses. This will be a very exciting season, so don’t spend all your time reading. Take time to come by and check out some of our new books, audio books, and DVD’s for family entertainment.