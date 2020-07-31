ROGERSVILLE — Hazel Meredith, APSA, HonNEC, Meredith Images, is August’s Artist of the Month. She joined the Local Artist’s Gallery in December 2019 after she and her husband, Dave, relocated to Rogersville from Connecticut in the fall of that year.
Hazel is an award-winning photographer, teacher, speaker, workshop leader and a highly respected competition judge. In 2007, she began teaching post-processing techniques through local adult education programs, and now teaches at camera clubs and conferences across the U.S. and online, as well as through her own workshops. She also presents webinars on various creative post-processing techniques.
She released her first eBook, “Working with Textures & Overlays: Turn Ho-Hum into a Work of Art” in 2015, and the sequel in April 2019. Hazel loves the creative aspect of photography and post-processing, especially the use of textures, overlays and software to create unique images. She enjoys teaching and sharing her techniques to assist other photographers in realizing their own creative visions. In 2017 she and Dave founded the “Creative Photography Conference” in New England, with their 4th Conference scheduled for 2020 in Tennessee.
Hazel is actively involved with the photographic community including the Photographic Society of America, and has held leadership roles and received honorary distinctions from several organizations. She believes that camera clubs are a great way to share the passion of photography and keep learning and sharing new techniques.
Hazel will have a “Meet & Greet” on Thursday, August 20, from 6-8 p.m., at the Gallery (on Main Street in downtown Rogersville), so please stop on by!
For more on her work, visit www.MeredithImages.com, www.MeredithImages.wordpress.com, or www.Facebook.com/MeredithImages.