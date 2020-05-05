ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County’s first responders were dispatched twice this past weekend to separate boating accidents on the Holston River/Cherokee Lake.
The first, on May 2, 2020, claimed the life of a Virginia fisherman who drowned after falling overboard from a small boat, officers with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said.
Around 2:45 p.m., on Saturday, Edward McMillan, 71, of Gate City, VA, was fishing with a juvenile male onboard a 1993 14-foot Gheenoe near Quarryville boat ramp near Mooresburg.
The vessel, similar to a flat-transom canoe with an outboard engine, according to witness statements, was about 60 yards off the bank when it overturned, sending both occupants into the water.
The juvenile was able to pull the victim to shore although he did not survive.
Neither occupant was wearing a personal flotation device.
Hawkins Co. EMS, Hawkins Co. Rescue Squad and the Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Office assisted TWRA officers with the incident.
Second, non-fatal accident happens SundayA second, non-fatal, accident was reported shortly before 7 p.m., Sunday, May 3, when a small fishing boat overturned near the TVA boat ramp, sending three occupants into the water.
The trio survived even though none were wearing life jackets, according to reports.
The three were helped to the bank by other boaters.
The Hawkins Co. Rescue Squad was assisted at the scene by the Church Hill Rescue Squad, Hawkins Co. EMS, Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Office, Persia Volunteer Fire Department and TWRA.
Authorities asked that all boaters and passengers wear their life jackets anytime they are out on the water.
