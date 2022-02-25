The Bulls Gap and Church Hill VFW vans used to transport honor guards to preside over the funerals of Hawkins County veterans are worn out and in poor condition.
But, if they VFWs receive any financial assistance from the County Commission to purchase new vans, it probably won’t be before the 2022-23 fiscal year county budget is approved.
On Tuesday the Hawkins County Commission’s Budget Committee tabled a resolution that called for the commission to pay for a new van for the Bulls Gap VFW and the Church Hill VFW.
Commissioner Jason Roach, who introduced the resolution, noted that the Rogersville VFW doesn’t need a van. Rogersville members who participate in the honor guards for funerals generally fall in with either the Church Hill group or the Bulls Gap group.
“I was approached some time ago about the dire need for some kind of transportation for the VFW funeral detail,” Roach told the committee. “If you’ve ever had a veteran in your family pass away, typically the VFW is the organization that covers the funeral detail for them, and it’s at no cost to the family. It’s a service that, by nature of being a veteran, you receive.”
VFW members volunteer their time for funeral details, but each VFW provides transportation to the cemetery in their own van.
Roach added, “The vans that they have are in terrible disrepair. They’re having a hard time keeping the maintenance up on them. I feel like we could support them, funding that through the undesignated fund balance.”
Roach presented the committee with a quote from Rogersville Chevrolet for two vans at cost, with no mark-up on them, in the amount of $44,794 each — for an overall cost of $89,588.
County finance director Eric Buchanan said his only concern with Roach’s resolution was that the VFWs hadn’t gone through the same process as other non-profit county contribution recipients, such as filing a formal request or submitting audits or financial statements.
Buchanan noted that generally that documentation, as well as requests are submitted to the Budget Committee for consideration as a contributions allocation in the next fiscal year budget.
Budget Committee chairman Rick Brewer said his concern is depleting the undesignated fund balance, and setting a bad precedent.
“If we start taking out of the undesignated fund balance for every worthy cause in Hawkins County we’ll bankrupt the taxpayers,” Brewer said. “If we can find this money elsewhere, we sure do need to find it elsewhere.”
Brewer added, “If we do it this way we’re telling every taxpayer they’re going to have to donate to this cause whether they want to or not. I’ll gladly donate to it. I’ll give whatever I can for it. But, I shouldn’t be trying to tell every other taxpayer in this county that they have to donate to it whether they want to or not. If we set this precedent there’s going to be others that we have to do the same thing for.”
Commissioner Mark DeWitte said the VFWs still have an opportunity to request funding from the commission’s Ad Hoc Committee which is hearing funding requests on how to spend $11.1 million in federal COVIS stimulus funding.
Commissioner Bob Edens said he’d like to see the VFW requests either go through the process of requesting a contribution in the next fiscal year budget; or potentially be approved for funding through an Ad Hoc Committee recommendation.
Edens made a motion to table the resolution, which was approved 5-1, with Roach voting no.