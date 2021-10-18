The Elizabethton Cyclones showed why they’re among the top-25 ranked teams in Tennessee Friday at Volunteer, winning 49-12 to claim their 6th win in a row and 7th win of the season.
The Cyclones struck on their first drive with quarterback Bryson Rollins completing a 49 yard pass to the Falcon’s one yard line.
Cade Russell carried into the endzone and Shawn Smithdeal added the point after and Elizabethton had a 7-0 lead with under three minutes played. On Volunteers first drive the Falcons got a first down on a 17 yards pass from Garrison Barrett to Andrew Knittel pass.
The drive stalled and the Falcons were forced to punt. After a block in the back penalty the Cyclones started at their 25.
The Cyclones drove 75 yards with only two passes thrown. Russell did most of the damage on the drive, running up the middle in the no-huddle attack. Rollins kept the ball himself for the score, carrying defenders into the endzone. Smithdeal’s PAT made the score 14-0.
To begin the second quarter the Falcons mounted a scoring drive. Jared Counts carried three times to move the ball to the Cyclone 33. Barrett found Heath Miller at the 18.
Two plays later Barrett hit Peyton Steele to put Volunteer on the board. Dawson Dykes PAT attempt was blocked and the lead was cut to 14-6. The Cyclones quickly responded, with Rollins passing 31 yards to Jake Roberts for the score. The PAT made it 21-6.
The Cyclone defense held the Falcons to a 3 and out, taking over at their 30 after the Falcon punt. A few plays later Rollins again found Roberts behind the Falcon defense from 53 yards out for the touchdown. The Falcons next drive appeared to be stopped. Punter Robbie-Dale Bridgeman turned a low snap into a first down, passing to Cason Christian for a first down.
The Cyclones were penalized twice on the drive. Barrett again found Steele for a touchdown. The PAT was again blocked but the score was then 28-12. The Cyclones tried some trickery in the final seconds of the half, attempting what appeared to be a double pass.
Falcon John Ross blew the play up and then a Cyclone hail-Mary fell incomplete on the final play of the half.
The Falcons got the ball to start the third but couldn’t sustain the drive and punted. Russell ran up the middle for big yards on consecutive carries and Rollins ran in for a touchdown. The Falcons drove into Cyclone territory but the drive was stopped when Rollins intercepted Barrett’s pass at the Cyclone 2 yard line.
In th4th quarter the Cyclones drove the length of the field, capping the drive off with a 27 yard Rollins touchdown pass to Nate Stephens. The Falcons drove into Cyclone territory but turned the ball over on downs. Russell did all the rushing on the game’s final scoring drive, finishing it off with a 5 yard touchdown run.
The Cyclones amassed 480 yards in total offense. Rollins accounted for 5 touchdowns, three passing and two rushing. Their record is 7-1 with a 3-1 mark in 4A Region 1 play.
With the loss the Falcons record is now 4-4, with a 2-2 record in 4A Region 1 play, which puts them in 3rd place in region play. They will travel to Cherokee next week for the Battle of Hawkins County.