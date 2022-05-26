Rep. Gary Hicks, R-Rogersville, this week announced the General Assembly has approved funding to open a long-awaited truck driving school at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) campus at Phipps Bend Industrial Park in Surgoinsville.
Demand for skilled drivers is high and the Phipps Bend school is expected to attract a large number of prospective candidates, Hicks said.
“The General Assembly took a number of steps this session to alleviate the growing supply chain crisis that has resulted in backed up ports and empty grocery store shelves across the nation,” Hicks said. “This investment allows Tennessee to prepare skilled drivers to enter the trucking industry so that we can ensure the continued transport of goods.”
Plans for the school were delayed in 2020 due to the pandemic. Approximately $600,000 was approved for by the General Assembly in the 2022-23 fiscal year budget to establish the program. The General Assembly has committed $225,000 for recurring funds for the school.
"Much interest within the community"
Susanne Cox, president of the TCAT-Morristown school said, “The Tennessee College of Applied Technology Morristown is excited to begin offering a Truck Driving Program at our extension campus located in the Phipps Bend Industrial Park. There has been much interest within the community as the transportation industry has faced recent workforce shortages with numerous job openings throughout the region. The establishment of the program will assist in providing a steady pipeline of skilled CDL drivers to help meet the needs of the transportation industry and provide a rewarding lucrative career for the graduates. Trucking plays a critical role in the supply chain and overall economy; and TCAT is grateful to the Tennessee General Assembly, particularly Representative Gary Hicks, for appropriating the necessary funds to start the program. According to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development, employment opportunities for Tractor-Trailer drivers in Tennessee are expanding each year and will continue to do so in the future.”
"Filling the need of licensed truck drivers"
The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce in May listed more than 1,500 positions open for qualified truck drivers listed on jobs4tn.gov. Current average salaries for qualified drivers ranges from $55K-$130K annually. The school at Phipps Bend Industrial Park is on target to open in late 2022.
“Licensed truck drivers are one of the most needed areas of training in the country today. I am so excited to welcome this opportunity to the TCAT in Phipps Bend Industrial Park,” said Larry Elkins, chairman for the Hawkins County Industrial Development Board. “I feel confident that we will be able to start filling the need of licensed truck drivers with this new program. The Hawkins County Industrial Development Board wholeheartedly stands by the school and this new program that is being added. We would like to thank Representative Gary Hicks for making it possible to start the program at the TCAT in Phipps Bend Industrial Park.”