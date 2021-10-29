A Kingsport man who used a claw hammer to beat a man he was staying with in Rogersville, and then stole the victim’s SUV which he rolled in an Allandale crash, was sentenced to eight years earlier this month.
DeWayne Helton, 50, pleaded guilty in Hawkins County Criminal Court on Oct. 7 to aggravated assault, theft over $10,000, and theft under $1,000 stemming from the Feb. 23, 2020 attack.
Judge John Dugger sentenced Helton to eight years as a career criminal, which means he will be required to serve a minimum of 35 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for parole. Helton was also ordered to pay $2,254 in fines and fees.
The Rogersville Police Department reported that Helton had been living with a 55-year-old Kingsport man and his wife. The couple apparently took in Helton when he didn’t have anywhere else to stay.
On Feb. 23, 2020 around midnight Helton and the victim were at the Raceway Market in Rogersville when, according to store video surveillance, Helton followed the victim into the store and hit him several times in the head with a claw hammer.
Helton then drove away in the victim’s 2018 Dodge Journey. Police found the victim outside the store “bleeding profusely from the head.”
Three hours later, Helton crashed into another vehicle on West Stone Drive and rolled the stolen vehicle. By that time, the vehicle had been entered into NCIC as stolen, and Kingsport police notified the RPD.
According to the RPD, the bloody hammer was collected as evidence.
Other recent Criminal Court guilty pleas
Anthony DeWayne Meece, 47, of Morristown, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, two years supervised probation, and $1,672 in fines and fees for introduction of contraband into a penal institution.
Katrina Marie Gardner, 35, 2100 Issac, Church Hill was sentenced to three years at 30 percent and $1,141 in fees and fees for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Amy Rena Jeffers Helton, 42, 522 Tuggle Hill Road, Rogersville, was sentenced to 10 years on community corrections and ordered to pay $9,479 in fines and fees for two counts of delivery of Schedule II narcotics, and possession of meth with intent to deliver.
Amanda Nichole Wallen, 34, 217 Stanley Valley Road, Rogersville, was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days probation and ordered to pay $4,838 in fines and fees for simple possession of Schedule II narcotics, simple possession of Schedule V narcotics, and simple possession of marijuana.
Joshua Ray Alexander, 36, 118 East McKinney Ave., Rogersville, was sentenced to eight years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $6,533 in fines and fees for possession of meth with intent to deliver and delivery of meth.
Kenneth Willard Collins, 58, 263 Cope Lane, Rogersville, was sentenced to 30 days in jail, two years and one day on supervised probation, and $5,143 in fines and fees for maintaining a dwelling for drug use, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of Schedule V narcotics, and simple possession of Schedule II narcotics.