A couple who recently moved from Alaska to a 100 acre farm on Choptack Road are hoping their new fundraiser drive-in theater "is the beginning of a beautiful friendship" with Hawkins County.
As of last week Miles and Silvia Kondylas were the process of installing a 40-foot drive-in theater screen on the property at 608 Choptack Road with the assistance of sponsors Holston Electric Cooperative and WRGS Radio.
They're hoping to "round up the usual suspect" Saturday evening with their first film, the 1942 classic “Casablanca” starring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman. It's not a double feature. They'll only "Play it once, Sam. For old times' sake."
Parking begins Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with the movie to start at dark around 8:30 p.m.
Admission is $20 per vehicle with no limit to the number of people allowed in each vehicle. All types of vehicles are permitted except for buses and RVs. The proceeds will benefit Hawkins County Schools’ after school YMCA programs which expanded to eight schools this past year.
Miles Kondylas told the Review last week he also plans on showing the 1969 John Wayne classic “True Grit” on Saturday, Aug. 28 with the same hours and and admission price.
There may be food venders on site, but that’s not been finalized, so movie goers are encouraged to bring their own snacks and cooler. If you have more people than can comfortable sit in your vehicle you should also bring lawn chairs. The movie audio will be broadcast over the radio.
“It’s family friendly and COVID safe, and we’ll have clean restrooms on set for everybody,” Kondylas said. “We’re going to show all classics for the most part. We’re probably going to do some kids movies in the fall. We got a lot of suggestions to do a kids movie night. But, for the most part we’re going to be playing older films. We’ll probably have some Clint Eastwood because everybody is into Spaghetti Westerns. We just really wanted to do something community oriented.”
They are going to use about four acres for the drive-in which should fit about 200 cars.
In September the drive-in dates will move to Thursdays, and Kondylas said he anticipates the first film in September being the 1983 Mel Gibson and Sissy Spacek movie “The River” which was filmed in Hawkins County.
Miles and Sylvia moved to their farm on Choptack Road last year. He is from Marion, Va., and she is from Greeneville, S.C. but they moved to Hawkins County from Alaska where they worked for the past two years.
“I appreciate the opportunity to do something for the community, and we’ve gotten really good response on Facebook," Kondylas said. "We’ve received a million movie suggestions, obviously, but we’re trying to keep it classy and family friendly.”
Check the “Choptack Drive-In” Facebook page for schedule updates.