SURGOINSVILLE — Cody Jordan Hensley, age 27, of Surgoinsville, passed away on June 25, 2020 at his residence.
Cody was born to David Hensley and Sandy Mauk Gladson on December 24, 1992. He graduated from Volunteer High School in 2011. He worked as a construction worker for Lyons Construction.
Cody had been sick for many years.
He is preceded in death by his father, David Hensley; grandfather Willie Hensley; uncles, Bryan Hensley, Calvin Hensley, and Scott Mauk.
He is survived by his loving mother, Sandy Mauk Gladson; grandparents, Roger and Geraldine Mauk; aunt, April Mauk; cousin, Michael and wife Meagen Mauk; and several other family members.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 10 a.m., in Mauk Family Cemetery.
Serving as the pallbearers will be family and friends.
Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.
