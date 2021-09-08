The three students who will have an opportunity in 2021-22 to represent their high school classmates on the Hawkins County Board of Education as non-voting student members were introduced to the board last week.
This is the 11th year of the student BOE representative program which was launched by vice chairman Debbie Shedden in 2011.
One student representative is chosen from Cherokee High School, Volunteer High School, and the K-12 Clinch School.
The three new BOE student reps for 2021-22 were introduced by Shedden during the Sept. 1 BOE meeting, and include Henry Brooks from Cherokee, Mason Livesay from Clinch, and Reagan Skelton from Volunteer.
Traditionally each student rep makes one or two reports per school year to the BOE on current events and accomplishments at their school.
Board members also occasionally call on student reps to comment on certain issues, and give their elected counterparts a better understanding of student opinion and what’s actually happening on campus.
Student BOE reps are required to be a senior, score 19 or better average on their ACT, maintain a 3.0 or better GPA, have no discipline referrals, no more than five absence per school year, earn three faculty recommendations, and they must turn in a petition signed by 15 more more fellow students.
“Our student representatives to our board serve as advisory, non voting representatives, but may express themselves on issues concerning they schools,” Shedden said. “These issues may come from student forums held in each school to facilitate communication between the board and students. They play a very important part in sharing their viewpoints on issues with us, that helps us get a better perspective of what is actually going on in each high school in our county.”
Henry Brooks is lifelong Rogersville resident and is the son of Tony and Holly Brooks. He is a member of the cross country and track teams, and is also a member of the Academic Team, the BETA Club, and Heritage Lights while also taking Honors and AP classes. After graduation Brooks plans on attending college and pursue a career in engineering.
Mason Livesay is at the top of his class at Clinch School, is a member of the Clinch basketball team, and during his free time works at Food City. He is also a member of the National Honor Society, serving as vice president last year, and is considering pursuing careers in engineering or technology after graduation.
Reagan Skelton has maintained a 4.0 GPA throughout her first three years of high school and completed 13 hours of college credit through dual enrollment, and is on track to earn her CNA (certified nursing assistant) license in December. She is also is a member of the Volunteer High School yearbook staff, the RAIN Team, and has played softball since her freshman year. In her free time she enjoys clogging competitively with the Tennessee Hoedowners, which she has done for more than nine years. She was nominated by her peers for the Youth Leadership Counsel, which is an organization comprised of dancers from all over the U.S. who show great leadership on their teams. She plans on attending ETSU after graduation and majoring in radiology.