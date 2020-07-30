MORRISTOWN — Christopher Dodson, age 47, of Morristown, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Norma Dodson; and brother, Timothy Wayne Dodson.
Survivors include his sister, Regina Tucker, of Morristown; and nephews, Tyler Mayes, Caster Tucker and David Buttrey.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Sneedville Holiness Tabernacle with Rev. Randy Smith and Rev. Charlie Grooms officiating. Interment followed in the Gallahon Cemetery.
The family received friends on Monday and Tuesday at the Holiness Tabernacle.
Online condolences can be made at www.mcneilfuneralhome.com.
McNeil Funeral Home, of Sneedville, was in charge of the arrangements.