Leroy "Roy" Hicks

Rogersville: Leroy “Roy” Junior Hicks, age 89 of Rogersville, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Ballad Health Holston Valley Medical Center. He was a member of Henard's Chapel Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict, having served in the U. S. Army. Roy retired from Flour Daniel Construction Company. He was preceded in death by his wife, Eula Mae Epps Hicks; parents, James B. and Daisy Marie Ferrell Hicks; a number of sisters and brothers.
Survivors include two daughters, Robin Burton and husband, Randall and Rhonda Chandler and husband, Ronnie; three sons, Ronnie Hicks and wife, Kerry; Reggie Hicks, Rusty Hicks and wife, Wendy; sister, Peggy Trent, all of Rogersville. 13 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild and close special friend, Ms Elsie Mowl whom he cared for deeply.
Visitation hours will be 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens with Rev. Jerry Wayne Lawson officiating with military honors provided by the Hawkins Color Guard and Tennessee Army National Guard.
