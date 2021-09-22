The Local Artists Gallery at 124 E. Main St. Rogersville held its annual Indoor Yard Sale Sept. 8-10 as a means of collecting donations for support of The Gallery, and the turn-out by the community was very much appreciated.
Located in historic downtown Rogersville, The Gallery offers a variety of local arts and crafts for exhibit and sale, including paintings, woodworking, textiles, jewelry, and more.
There is a wealth of talent in East Tennessee, and their artists are all from the local area and work in varying mediums. Everything you see in The Gallery was produced by your neighbors.
The Gallery is are trying to complete some upgrades and improvements, which is why your donations are so appreciated.
Our priority is to get our lighting upgraded so that the community can better enjoy what their artists do.
One artist stated, “You know Morristown has Art in the Park, our Gallery has Art in the Dark.”
Art is an exceptional means of expression, some people are born with talent, and some have to learn it over time.
Classes are taught at The Gallery, including two adult classes Wednesday 2-4 p.m. and Saturday 1-3 p.m.
Their children’s Art Class is Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to noon where kids are taught varying methods and mediums that are intended to pique their interest and expand on their talents.
Who knows, you may have a budding Van Gogh who just needs a little spark to get their imagination going to create masterpieces
The Gallery is artist owned and operated. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. And th eGallery is also open in the evenings during events hosted by the town of Rogersville.