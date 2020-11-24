Hawkins County Schools’ Family Resource Center receives donation from Eastman Credit Union

The Hawkins County Schools’ (HCS) Family Resource Center (FRC) does more than provide food and hygiene items to students and families in the school district. They also provide much needed clothing items. They are called on almost every day by a parent, grandparent or guardian asking for clothing for a child. The schools also the center when students require clean clothing in emergency situations.
These clothing items are solely dependent on donations from the community. Most are clean, but some do need to be laundered; especially if a student has allergies. Many of us take the simple task of throwing clothes in to wash as second nature. Not everyone has that luxury. There may not be funds to buy a washer or dryer or go to the laundry mat because there is a need to purchase groceries or medications.
FRC Director April Couch states, “The FRC takes pride in being able to provide clothing for HCS students. Previously, when clothing was donated, we had no way to wash these items before handing them out to our students. The purchase of a new washer and dryer gives us the opportunity to provide freshly washed and clean clothes which lifts the burden off some of the families we serve.”
Recently, Eastman Credit Union (ECU) was contacted about the Family Resource Center desperately needing a washer and dryer. Eastman Credit Union stepped up and provided the funding to help provide clean clothing for our students. In this season of thanksgiving, Hawkins County Schools and the Family Resource Center cannot be thankful enough to Eastman Credit Union!
“We have a strong desire at ECU to partner with our community organizations and provide resources that will allow them to meet their service needs. The work of the FRC makes a significant impact in the lives of Hawkins County children and their families. We are honored to help,” said Kelly Price, ECU’s President and CEO.