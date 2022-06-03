Tennessee Technological University has announced students named to the Spring 2022 dean’s list and graduates, which includes students from Hawkins County.
The dean’s list recognizes academic performers across the university’s eight academic colleges and schools. To be included on the list, a student must attend the university full time and earn a grade-point average of at least 3.1 on the 4.0 scale.
Dean’s List
Among Hawkins County Tennessee Tech Dean’s List recipients are:
Garrett C. Carter of Rogersville
Mallie G. Cole of Rogersville.
Hannah G. Davenport of Rogersville.
Caitlyn J. Frazier of Church Hill.
Zachary D. Henard of Rogersville.
Olivia Mae Housewright of Bulls Gap.
Patrick R. Howard of Rogersville.
Samuel Andrew Howard of Mooresburg.
Isaac L. Jennings of Church Hill.
Ian M. Johnson of Surgoinsville.
Dawson R. Jones of Rogersville.
Bobby Frank Montgomery of Church Hill.
Luke Elden Morgan of Rogersville.
Kelsey D. Seals of Rogersville.
Abby Margaret Smith of Kingsport.
Lily B. Summey of Church Hill.
Collin S. Trent of Rogersville.
Graduates
Tennessee Technological University has announced students earning degrees in the university’s Spring 2022 commencement ceremonies.
Among the Tennessee Tech graduates from Hawkins County are:
Jamie Briana Alvis of Rogersville.
Sydney D. Brewer of Rogersville.
Garrett C. Carter of Rogersville.
Hannah G. Davenport of Rogersville.
Patrick R. Howard of Rogersville.
Luke Elden Morgan of Rogersville.
Kelsey D. Seals of Rogersville.
Abby Margaret Smith of Kingsport.
Tennessee Tech is ranked as a “Best National University” by U.S. News & World Report. The university offers more than 200-plus programs of study, and Tech grads leave with the least debt of all public universities in the state.