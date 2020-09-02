Judge John Duggar ruled on Monday that former Rogersville water superintendent Shawn Everette Hatchett will receive a 12-year sentence in connection to his theft of $338,929 from the Rogersville Water Department and $64,800 from the Hawkins County School System.
However, Hatchett accepted a plea agreement that will result in him serving one year in jail and the rest on probation. He will also have to pay a total of $269,426 in restitution.
Hatchett accepts plea agreement
Hatchett actually had two different cased on the docket Monday: one in relation to the water department thefts and the other for collecting money and forging documents claiming that he performed testing that he didn’t actually perform.
In relation to his theft from the water department, Hatchett was originally charged with theft over $250,000, which is a Class A felony and punishable by 15 to 25 years in jail. His plea agreement reduced this to attempted theft over $250,000, which is a Class B felony and punishable by 8 to 12 years.
He also pleaded guilty to the original indictment charge of theft over $60,000, which is also a Class B felony and official misconduct, which is a Class E felony.
For this case, he accrued a total of a 10-year sentence. A portion of the water department’s stolen funds have already been recovered by the city’s insurance provider. However, he was ordered to pay the water department $10,991 in restitution for the amount that wasn’t covered.
“That amount does take away the insurance that covered part of the money,” said Assistant District Attorney Amy Hinkle. “That is only what the city water department is still out. Insurance has been applied.”
Dugger also told Hatchett that he can probably expect the insurance company to come back and request restitution.
Hatchett was also ordered to pay $193,635 just to the city of Rogersville for unauthorized overtime pay.
“According to the contract that Hatchett had with the city, he was not entitled to that (overtime pay),” Hinkle told Dugger.
The second case involved Hatchett’s theft of fees from Hawkins County Schools and forging testing documents.
As part of this case, Hatchett pleaded guilty to the original charge of theft over $60,000 and forgery over $60,000, which is also a Class B felony. The 55 counts of violation of the Water Pollution Control Act he was indicted on (a Class E felony) were merged into one count. For this case, he accrued a two-year sentence consecutive to the first case.
In this case, Hatchett was also ordered to pay $64,800 in restitution to the Hawkins County School board
“The state is asking the court that, in this agreement, there be a specific monthly payment assigned to Mr. Hatchett so that, once he is released from custody, he would be required to pay that set payment,” Hinkle told Dugger.
“We will have to set a time for him to come back (after he is released from jail) to know what his situation is and what he can pay,” Dugger said. “He’ll have to pay it, but it’s just a matter of how early he can pay.”
Dugger noted that a hearing will be scheduled upon Hatchett’s release to determine these specifics.
In total, Hatchett accrued a 12-year sentence, $3,600 in fines and a total of $269,426 in restitution. He will serve one year in jail and be on state probation for the remainder.
Background
An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, working in conjunction with the state’s Bureau of Investigation and Rogersville Police Department, resulted in the initial indictment of Hatchett, State Comptroller Justin Wilson announced on April 18, 2018.
The Rogersville Water Commission — which has since been abolished — suspended Hatchett with pay on July 18, 2017, and terminated him on August 14, 2017.
Hatchett was indicted by a Hawkins Co. Grand Jury on one count of theft of property of over $250,000, one count of theft of property over $60,000, and one count of official misconduct.
“Investigators determined that Hatchett failed to deposit $69,444 in cash by withholding money from 16 separate water department deposits he was supposed to deliver to the bank,” Wilson said in a news release. “Hatchett used a lapping scheme to carry out the theft. This scheme involves diverting a day’s collections for personal benefit and then concealing the misappropriation by depositing in its place a subsequent day’s collection.
“Hatchett stole an additional $500 by preparing an unauthorized check made payable to a department employee and requesting that the employee cash the check and bring the cash back to him. Hatchett kept the cash for his personal use.
“Investigators also revealed that, beginning in 2015, Hatchett gave himself thousands of hours of compensatory time (comp time), even though city policies made him ineligible for comp time. In January 2017, for example, Hatchett ordered the water department payroll clerk to add 3,000 hours of comp time to his leave balance.
“Finally, Hatchett failed to notify water department board members that he had been working with Hawkins County Schools as a private contractor. This prevented board members from determining whether or not a conflict of interest existed.”
Then, in August of 2018, the Comptroller’s Office announced that a second investigation involving Hatchett, as the former superintendent of the Town of Rogersville Water Department and as a contractor for the Hawkins Co. Board of Education, had resulted in 57 additional charges.
In that investigation, a Hawkins Co. Grand Jury indicted Hatchett on one count of theft over $60,000, one count of forgery over $60,000, and 55 counts of Violation of the Water Pollution Control Act.
Hatchett was contracted as a certified operator for the Hawkins Co. BOE and allegedly fraudulently claimed and received $64,800 in fees between April 8, 2011 and December 12, 2017. Investigators found that Hatchett did not perform the work he was paid to do.
Hatchett was contracted to conduct required tests for wastewater treatment systems at various schools in Hawkins County. After performing the tests, he was responsible for filling out reports to document the test results.
Hatchett documented that he performed the tests at the Town of Rogersville sewer treatment plant laboratory. However, employees at the plant told investigators that samples from the schools had not been tested at the facility. Additionally, no logs, notes, or records documenting that Hatchett had used the sewer treatment plant’s laboratory were found.
Water Commission abolished as a result
According to published reports, Third District Attorney General Dan Armstrong’s office sent a letter in February of this year to the Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen — which took over as the town’s Water Board after the Hatchett fiasco — advising members that all counts will be resolved with Hatchett prepared to enter one “guilty” plea in Hawkins Co. Criminal Court on April 29.
The Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen, during a May 8, 2018 meeting, approved on the first of three required readings an ordinance to abolish the Rogersville Water Commission and invest its powers, duties and responsibilities in the BMA.
Ordinance 5-8-18-1 was later approved after the required three readings, with members of the BMA now attending to water- and sewer-related business within the town.