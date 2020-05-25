ROGERSVILLE — Saying goodbye to what has been, for most of them, the only school they have known since kindergarten, was a mixed bag of emotions last Friday, as Rogersville City School’s Eighth Grade Seniors said goodbye to the campus and teachers there for the last time as students.
Faculty and staff had oraganized a rite of passage from the K-8 school to the students’ newly-earned status as “high schoolers” for the upcoming 2020-21 school year, with a morning of “parades” around the RCS grounds for all students, with faculty, family members and friends, lining the sidewalks to cheer them on as they passed by.
Many students at schools across the country, including RCS and others in Hawkins County, were deprived of completing much of their 2019-20 school year from early March onward due to the COVID pandemic, and RCS faculty said they just wanted the students to have something “a little special” to help them remember the end of their abbreviated school year and to show each just how special they are to everyone at the school.
The “seniors” arrived in a caravan, with a Rogersville Police Department escort, shortly after noon on May 22, parked their vehicles across from the school, and enjoyed emotionally-charged moments marked by tears of joy and sadness as they said their final goodbyes and celebrated their graduations.
Here are a few snapshots from the event. More photos can be found in the Midweek (May 27) edition of The Rogersville Review or online at www.therogersvillereview.com.
