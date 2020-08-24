BYBEE -- Mikie Dwayne Barrett, age 43, of Bybee, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Ballad Health’s Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn Wade.
He is survived by his daughter, Addison Helton; brothers, Dee Barrett, Phillip Barrett, and Greg Barrett; sisters, Karla Delph and Frankie Thacker; special aunt, Virginia Wade; special family and friends, Brittney Metcalf, Ethan Skeens, Ken and Cathy Metcalf, and Stephanie Helton; and also several other special friends.
The family will receive friends from 5 – 6 p.m., Monday, August 24, at Westside Chapel Funeral Home in Moristown. Funeral services will follow at 6 p.m., with Rev. Brian Burchfield officiating. Family and friends will meet at 11 a.m., Tuesday, August 25, at Hawkins Memorial Gardens, for graveside services.
Arrangements are by Westside Chapel Funeral Home in Morristown.