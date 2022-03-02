On Feb. 21 St. Henry’s chapter of the Knights of Columbus presented Chip Hale Center with a donation check for $1,695.
The donation is derived from proceeds from local fundraising events such as roadblocks and storefront donations.
Executive Director Lana Young accepted the donation on behalf of the agency.
“We are so pleased at the outpouring support that the Knights of Columbus and St. Henry’s Catholic Church give to our agency,” Young said. “This donation will be used for our transportation, as they have always assisted us with our transportation grants. We are truly blessed to have their backing in what we do.”
For more information on Chip Hale Center or to find out how to make a donation, please call 423-272-3966.