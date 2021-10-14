Cherokee Race Park raised $1,475 for the Hawkins County Humane Society this past Saturday during a special fundraiser race dedicated to racer and animal lover MaKinna Smith.
MaKinna was 16 and a Jefferson County high School junior when she she lost her life in a tragic automobile accident on Aug. 18, 2019 in a two-car accident on Highway 25E while on her way to work at the local Sonic drive-in.
She raced a junior dragster at Cherokee Race Park near Rogersville where she was a track champion.
MaKinna loved racing and had just started making passes in her dad’s S-10 before she died.
She also had a love for animals and her dog Roxie Mae passed away just a few months before MaKinna.
Her parents vowed to keep her memory alive through the things she loved best: drag racing and animals.
During Saturday’s 3rd Annual MaKinna Smith Memorial Race, drivers and spectators made donations which was added to 70 percent of payout of the racer prize money for the night, totaling $1,475 for the Hawkins County Humane Society.
“We would like to thank the Smith family along with all the drivers and spectators who opened their hearts in MaKinna’s memory,” said HCHC director Sandy Behnke. “And of course the Cherokee Race Park. I am sure MaKinna and her furbaby Roxie Mae are smiling down from heaven saying thank you.”