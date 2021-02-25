Commission tables Veterans Service Officer appointment postponed until May

Hawkins Countians will have to wait until May to find out who the county commission will chose as the county’s new Veterans Service Officer.
At the Feb. 22 meeting, Commissioners voted in favor of postponing the appointment until a May 3 special-called meeting so that one of the candidates can be discharged from the military and become eligible for the position.
The position was vacated in late 2020 when former VSO Danny Breeding retired after 12 years.
In January, two candidates, Doug Cook and Jason Mooneyham, were nominated for consideration. However, the appointment was tabled when two commissioners noted that they had received resumes from additional candidates wishing to be considered for the position.
In February, the Commission heard from Mooneyham, Col. Michael Manning and Darren Adams. After some discussion, the matter was tabled until May 3 so that Manning can officially be discharged.
Commissioner Jeff Barrett had also submitted a resolution to postpone the appointment until after April 30, but Barrett withdrew it.
“That means that, if we elect Mr. Manning tonight, he is not eligible (for the position) because he hasn’t been honorably discharged,” County Attorney Jim Phillips told the Commission once Barrett withdrew his resolution. “That’s a requirement of the statutes.”
Commissioner Dawson Fields made a motion to table the matter until the May 24 meeting; however, the VSO position has to be filled within 120 days of being advertised, which took place on Jan. 8.
Fields then amended his motion to postpone the matter until a special-called May 3 meeting. This motion passed 13-8.
Commissioners Raymond Jessee, Donnie Tally, Mike Herrell, Larry Clonce, Rick Brewer, Bob Edens, Charlie Thacker and Danny Alvis voted against the postponement.
Commission hears from Mooneyham
Mooneyham served as an Army staff sergeant from 2007-2018, and an unexploded ordnance technician from 2019-2020. He is also a combat veteran who was deployed to Afghanistan.
“I spent 13 years in the Army taking care of soldiers and their families,” Mooneyham told the Commission. “I’m really passionate about it, and I want to continue that by taking care of the veterans. I’m willing to do whatever it takes—drive to their house, visit them in the hospital, go to another county. Whatever it takes.
Commission hears from Manning
Manning has served 30 years in the United States Marine Corps and six years in the Navy reserves.
Within Commissioner Charles Housewright’s resolution nominating Manning for the VSO position, he noted that Manning would officially retire from his military service on April 30 and will again join his wife as a Hawkins County resident on April 15.
When he addressed the Commission, Mooneyham explained that he will remain in active duty until April 30 and would not be able to accept the position until after that. He also noted that he has previously been honorably discharged.
“I’m dedicated and passionate about this job because I believe that our veterans deserve it,” Manning said. “Somebody asked me if I could relate to junior enlisted because I’m an officer. I started as a junior enlisted sailor. I believe I can relate very well to anyone with their problems and issues, and I will seek them out.”
He added, “I’ve dedicated my life, and I know nothing else, other than serving service members, veterans and their families. I’ve been alongside Marines, sailors, soldiers, airmen, serving in combat. I’ve had a Marine give his life for my own. I’ve had 15 service member killed in my battalion in Afghanistan, 168 wounded, and I’ve had 30-plus take their lives since (returning home). I won’t stop...I will help no matter who is in that office.”
He also suggested the Commission hear from Brandee Smith before they make an official decision. Smith was the assistant VSO under Breeding and has been serving as interim VSO since Breeding’s retirement.
Commission hears from Adams
Adams was nominated at the Feb. 22 meeting by Commissioner Mark DeWitt.
Adams told the Commission that he has lived in Hawkins County since 1971. He also noted that he has brought numerous veterans in need to the Hawkins Co. VSO in the past.
“I would do this job for free, but I was told I’m not allowed to,” he said. “I’m not looking for money. I’m not looking to step up into another position to make more money. I want to do it for veterans, for their families. I love them. I think there’s no higher calling other than leading people to Christ than helping veterans and helping their families. I live two minutes from here. I know all the veterans here. I grew up here. They know me. If you want somebody who loves them and will be here for them, then I’m that man.”
Debate over pay
When Commissioner Larry Clonce nominated Mooneyham in January, the resolution specified that Mooneyham would assume the position at a salary of $38,290, which is what Breeding was earning when he retired from the position.
However, the traditional starting pay for the VSO position, which is step four on pay grade eight, is $33,000.
The two debated the issue at the January Commission meeting. However, when Clonce read the February resolution nominating Mooneyham, the resolution specified that the position would a pay grade eight, step four on the salary scale, which yields a salary of $33,000.
Clonce noted that Eric Buchanan, who is the county’s financial director had “agreed that this was the starting pay” for this pay grade.