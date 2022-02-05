The IRS has received complaints from taxpayers regarding Letter 6419, which shows the amount of Advanced Child Tax Credit payments sent to taxpayers during 2021. Some tax professionals are also reporting inaccurate Letter 6419 notices.
Generally, the IRS advises taxpayers to keep and rely on the form, to be used to accurately report their Advanced Child Tax Credit payments, when filing their returns.
However, reporting incorrect amounts of the Advanced Child Tax Credit can result in a long delay in processing those tax returns.
Ken Corbin, the IRS’s chief taxpayer experience officer said, “We are still looking into some of the information we’ve heard about the information on the notices not being correct”.
If the amount in Letter 6419 does seem to be incorrect, you can go to your IRS.gov account to see if the amount stated there matches the amount in the letter. “The numbers on the IRS.gov site should reflect the most current information”, Corbin said. “If they feel like their totals are different and they have the deposits or other information that shows this is the amount I should report, then they should report that.”
Corbin said he “would encourage taxpayers to file their most accurate return possible.”
The IRS has acknowledged the potential problem but has also has questioned its prevalence.
If the percentage of letters with inaccurate information is significant, it will no doubt have a negative impact, thus increasing the backlog of tax returns.
The IRS reported a backlog of 6.7 million unprocessed 2020 returns and 2.6 million amended returns in mid-December.
The IRS has sent child tax credit payments to over 35 million families. Therefore, even a relatively small percentage of inaccurate letters could cause a significant delay in resolving the backlog of all those unprocessed returns.
Since many Americans rely on their refunds for basic living necessities, a delay caused by incorrect IRS information could cause financial hardship for many families.
In light of this ongoing problem, it is recommended that you review your Letter 6419 for the Advance Child Tax Credit for accuracy. If it seems incorrect, check your IRS.gov account and then review your bank records to determine the correct amount of Advanced Child Tax Credit payments you received. Use the number that you believe is correct when filing your return.
It’s better to take the time to correctly determine and report your Advance Child Tax Credit than to rush and file your return incorrectly.
David Zubler is a tax accountant and Enrolled Agent in East Tennessee, providing tax strategies and representing clients before the IRS and has over 25 years of tax experience. He is the author of five tax books and is the founder and president of Your Tax Care. The company provides business and tax education to the public at its website, YourTaxCare.com. David has appeared on national tv, and recordings of David’s daily tax tip radio program are also available. David can be reached at (865) 363-3019 or contacted by email at david@yourtaxcare.com
