“It was a dream come true”

“This was just a dream come true,” Surgoinsville Librarian Assistant Tina Hendersen said of the Library’s newly completed outdoor pavilion.
Surgoinsville residents now have a cozy new area to enjoy a good book or to host a socially distant gathering at the Surgoinsville Library.
As part of their community involvement initiative, employees of Church Hill’s AGC Glass Company actually built the pavilion for the library and donated three large picnic tables to go inside it.
After around four months of work, the pavilion is complete and ready to be used. The pavilion is open for community use and will also be the site of many book sales, movie nights and Summer Reading Program activities in the future.
‘Small Libraries Create Smart Spaces’
The idea for an outdoor area at the Surgoinsville library came when the library received a Smart Spaces Grant through the Online Computer Library Center (OCLC) Webjunction program.
Officially titled ‘Small Libraries Create Smart Spaces,’ the grant focuses on active learning in the library and what small libraries can do within their limited space and budget to fulfill a need in their communities. It included a $5,000 award as part of the project.
Library System Director Yvonne Woytovich explained that the grant started out as a 15-month long program but was extended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There was a learning component in the beginning of the program that taught libraries how to assess their communities and identify growth opportunities that the library could possibly spearhead,” Woytovich told the Review. “We reached out to the Surgoinsville community in a variety of ways from surveys and one-on-one discussions, to focus groups. Through that process, we identified several opportunities for the grant.”
As a result, the library created a dedicated space for teens, added some adult seating for reading and meetings, installed a coffee bar, and purchased equipment for adult and teen activities and crafts including a Cricut Maker machine and a 3D printer.
“Often, pre-teens and teens are the age group that you lose at the library,” Surgoinsville Library Manager Rachel Franklin told the Review. “Parents might bring their little children here to pick out books, but, by the time the child is in middle or high school, unless they have had that love of reading instilled in them, they’re not going to keep coming. We wanted to dedicate a special space for teens where they feel like they can come to enjoy what we have to offer.”
Franklin also noted that the Surgoinsville Friend of the Library organization also purchased a Pac-Man arcade game specifically for this area of the library. The FOL organization is a non-profit, service-oriented group that is “dedicated to the advancement of our community through its library,” as its Facebook page reads.
The COVID-19 pandemic has, unfortunately, delayed the grand opening of the new teen area.
However, through the Smart Spaces grant process, the library also discovered the community’s desire for something that Woytovich described as “outside the scope of the grant.”
“A lot of people told us that they wanted to see more outdoor things for kids,” Franklin told the Review. “Other than the Riverfront Park, Surgoinsville doesn’t really have many things for kids.”
The community wanted an activity space from which the entire community could benefit. Woytovich explained that, in order to accommodate a space such as this, it would have to be located outside, as the library itself didn’t have the room for such a facility indoors.
“The idea was very popular, and the grant committee decided to put it on our wish list for the future,” Woytovich said.
Though library representatives wanted to turn the idea for an outdoor space into a reality, they expected the process to be difficult and likely expensive.
“We knew it would be just so involved,” Franklin told the Review. “We knew we would have to partner with some organization to build it. Even if they were willing to donate the materials, we would have to pay to have the ground prepared.”
That’s when Surgoinsville’s Library Assistant Tina Henderson approached representatives from AGC about the possible project.
“It really turned out nice”
AGC Glass Company Greenland Plant Manager Michael Barry told the Review that community involvement is something that has been “raised in its level of importance to us as a business.”
“This plant has been part of the fabric of Hawkins County since 1962,” Barry said. “It’s one of the largest facilities in Hawkins County, but we sit back here quietly. We have historically done things like trash pickup for the community, but we’re trying to spread out further and demonstrate the appreciation we have for this community.”
As part of this initiative, AGC aims to take part in some sort of community project each year in the Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia region, where their employees reside.
Barry explained that the Surgoinsville project was brought to his attention around February of this year, and it was one of the first larger projects AGC took on as part of their community involvement initiative.
“We are really proud to be able to support such a fantastic organization,” Barry said of the Surgoinsville Library. “They touch a lot of lives.”
Barry went on to explain that AGC employees actually built the entire pavilion. AGC masons performed all of the concrete work, the mechanics installed the shelter, and the electricians did all electrical prep work and will install lights in the pavilion in the spring. A local contractor who often works with AGC also donated his time to dig the area and prepare the foundation.
“It really turned out nice,” Barry said of the finished pavilion. “I am excited about how much it will get used, especially as we get into the spring and summer. I am proud of what has been accomplished and of the associates who did the installation.”
“We are also so proud of the workforce that we have here and the way they have handled themselves through this difficult year, and the way they have supported the efforts here,” Barry added. “They’ve really taken to heart the precautions to help us not have issues with COVID-19 related absences. We’ve continued to pay people to quarantine, and we’re very proud of that. It’s just an amazing workforce that we have here.”
Community involvement
Though Barry noted that COVID-19 has slowed down the plant’s community projects this year, they still have a lot in store. In addition to the Surgoinsville Library pavilion, the plant will soon begin working on a project with the Church Hill Library as well as a Christmas gift project through a local Ruritan club.
The plant completed a successful Breast Cancer awareness fundraiser in October during which they sold pink hard hats to their employees.
AGC’s community projects have become so popular that the company recently decided to form a selection committee that is tasked with “soliciting input and helping us select our next opportunity,” as Barry explained.
The plant is currently in the process of selecting the projects for 2021, and Barry explained that the plant especially solicits input from its employees on projects that are important to them personally.
They do, however, take suggestions from community members who might have a project in mind. Readers can contact AGC Human Resources Manager Tom Segelhorst at (423)-357-2427 or tom.segelhorst@agc.com to submit project ideas.
“It was a dream come true”
“I expected the pavilion to be a long-term goal that would take years to accomplish— We all did,” Woytovich said. “It is exciting and amazing to see local businesses support the community and make it happen so soon. The library is proud to have been the catalyst for the project, and it has been a great experience partnering with AGC on making this happen for the Surgoinsville community.”
“It was just a dream come true,” Hendersen added. “I never thought we would have this. It was so much fun watching it all come together. There was a lot of hard work put in it by the AGC guys.”
As far as the future plans for the pavilion, Franklin explained that the library hopes to host an official grand opening once local COVID-19 cases numbers have dropped. The library also plans to hold many Summer Reading program events inside the pavilion and host community movie nights throughout the year. The library has even toyed with the idea of a music night.
“I personally can’t wait to see all the activities that take place in the pavilion,” Woytovich added. Overall, the Smart Spaces Project has been incredible for Surgoinsville. We can’t wait to introduce the ‘new’ library to the community and look forward to a grand opening celebration in the future.”
The Surgoinsville Library is currently open on limited hours, due to COVID-19 restrictions. They are open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 12 a.m. to 5 p.m. for curbside book pickup or 45-minute computer use sessions.