A man and woman arrested last week during a traffic stop were scheduled for arraignment Wednesday in Session Court after allegedly being found in possession of seven ounces of meth and three ounces of GHB.
GHB is more commonly known as the "date rape" drug due to cases of rapists placing it in victim's drinks to render them unconscious.
On Jan. 14 shortly before midnight the HCSO Narcotics Unit was investigating a drug case when one of the agents recognized a male subject who had an active arrest warrant from Knox County.
Bruce Edward Fontecchio II was a passenger in a white 2012 Nissan Sentra traveling into Hawkins County from Greene County on Rt. 70S.
The driver, later identified as Christy Jean Givens, crossed the emergency lane divider line on Rt. 70S as it merged onto Rt. 66S, north bound.
A traffic stop was conducted and Fontecchio was confirmed as the passenger and the warrant was confirmed on him from Knox County.
Givens was cooperative and gave consent to search the car. Detective Brian Boggs deployed his K9 "Xeno" which alerted on the vehicle for drug presence.
During a search of the vehicle, a bag of a white crystal substance believed to contain seven ounces of meth was located in the back seat of the car along with three ounces of GHB in a Mountain Dew bottle in crystallized form.
Both suspects were arrested and transported to the Hawkins County Jail. Upon further investigation, statements were taken that led the investigation to determine the drugs were being delivered to Hawkins County to be distributed.
Fontecchio, 48, of Maryville, was charged with possess of meth with intent to deliver and possession of Schedule I narcotics.
Givens, 47, of Loudon was charged with possess of meth with intent to deliver, possession of Schedule I narcotics and a lane violation.
Both were being held in the Hawkins County Jail with no bond set pending Wednesday's arraignment.