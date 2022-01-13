The Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen agreed Tuesday to apply for a Tennessee Historic Commission grant to help cover Phase 2 of the 1790s Powel Law Office restoration.
The Powel Law Office, located on Washington Street near the Depot Street intersection was was originally the law office of Congressman and judge Samual Powel (1776-1841).
The plan is to return the structure back to its original log appearance, as well as restore the interior to its original 1790s appearance with no electricity or running water. The building will be used for tourism and to host special events.
Phase 1 was completed this past summer which included stabilizing the log exterior with boards and metal screws; raising all the sagging floor joist timbers in the cellar and putting them back in place; and restoring the stone foundation around the bottom of the building with historic accuracy.
Rogersville received a grant from the Tennessee Historic Commission for completion of Phase 1 at a cost of $49,666, with $23,500 of that being paid by the city.
Interior demolition and log replacement
Phase 2 will entail demolition of the interior of the building, and repairs to the exterior logs.
Sometime in the late 1800s the building was converted into a Victorian style house.
On Tuesday Chamber of Commerce director Nancy Barker told the BMA that during the Victorian conversion some logs were removed to create new doors and windows.
This past fall the city and county made a deal that the city would remove debris from a fallen cabin on the Laurel Run Park walking trail.
In exchange for cleaning up the debris the city could salvage and keep any usable logs from the fallen cabin, which was approximately from the same era as the Powel Law Office.
Phase 2 will also involve replacement of rotted logs and installation of salvaged logs to the locations where they were removed during the Victorian conversion.
The grant being sought has a 60/40 match, and the maximum the city can receive is $40,000.
Barker noted that Phase 2 is estimated to cost $65,000, so the grant would likely cover 39,000 of that cost, with the city’s match covering $26,000.
“The reason we’re coming before you tonight is the grant is due in to apply Feb. 1, 2022, and we’ll receive notification in April or May if nothing crazy goes on again,” Barker said. “Then money would be available for them to start working on the project either September or October. We have from October of 2022 to September of 2023 to complete the work.”
The grant application was approved unanimously by the BMA.
Historic significance of Powel Law Office
In 2019 Tennessee State Historian Dr. Carroll Van West from Middle Tennessee State University completed a study on the Powel Law Office, stating that the building is historically important because it represents a family that significantly impacted Hawkins County and Tennessee history.
Van West said the Powel Law Office has many important stories to tell, and described it as a rarity.
The building has connections to the Revolutionary War and the founding of Tennessee through Powel’s father-in-law, Gen. George Rutledge.
Powel also had two sons who served in the Tennessee legislature, two sons who fought in the War with Mexico, and two sons who fought in the Civil War — including one who was killed and another who was severely wounded.
Powel’s son-in-law was East Tennessee’s leading portrait painter, whose list of subjects included President Andrew Johnson.
One of the Powels’ slaves who was sold to a Mississippi family became famous for escaping captivity during a visit to Syracuse, New York, in 1839.