ROGERSVILLE — Pauline Ruby (Parrott) Rogers, age 94, of Rogersville, passed away at her home on Friday, August 21, 2020.
She was a lifelong member of Meadowview United Methodist Church. She worked for U.T. Agriculture Extension Office and TN Department of Children's Services for many years. She was a loving sister, wife, mother, and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John R. Rogers, Sr.; parents, Barnett and Mattie Parrott; sisters, Ruth Jones, Helen Parrott; brothers, Dan Parrott, John Parrott, Sr., and Ralph Parrott.
She is survived her children, Robert “Bob” (Linda) Jones, Jerry (Betsy) Jones, Nancy Klepper Davis, Peggy Klepper Munsey; step-son, John R. Rogers, Jr.; grandchildren, Rhonda (Stephen) Parry, Jeff (Greta) Jones, Lynn Jones, Adam (Leslie) Jones, Caleb Davis; great-grandchildren, Dylan Jones, Kaleigh (Geriad) Coffey, Seth Allen, Luke Allen, Fletcher Jones; sister, Dovie Parrott; brother, Claude (Wilma) Parrott; several nieces and nephews; and special companion, Honey “Charlie Brown”.
The family would like to send a special thanks to her caregivers, Debra Bledsoe, Christina Reynolds, Sal Ve Tan, and Carol Owens for their loving care.
Family and friends may come by Christian-Sells Funeral Home anytime Saturday, August 22, to pay their respects. The graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, August 23, in Highland Cemetery with nephew, Rev. Larry Parrott, officiating. Anyone wishing to attend will meet there at 1:45 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.