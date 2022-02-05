If you read the column about Chelsea Bradley in last week’s edition of this paper, or in the Rogersville Review on Wednesday, Feb. 2, you read a little about classes called “career exploration.”
If you missed that article I hope you will look it up, Chelsea’s story is inspiring and worth your time to read. At any rate, in that column I promised more information to follow on career exploration, so here we are.
Career exploration is a term that can mean many things in Career and Technical Education (CTE).
Each CTE program offered in Hawkins County includes standards and expectations that students enrolled in those classes will thoroughly explore careers aligned with the content being delivered.
For example, students in culinary arts classes will complete a variety of assignments and projects aimed at giving them an understanding of the current labor market and types of jobs available within the hospitality industry. Students may also hear from industry professionals when they are invited into the classroom as guest speakers.
In many cases students will take a short field trip to visit a local business or industry for a tour. All of these activities are considered career exploration, and are embedded into CTE programs.
However, that is not all that career exploration is. You see, if we went no further than this, we would only ever reach students who enroll in CTE courses, and their exposure would be limited to career exploration within specific career fields.
But what about students who do not know which careers they are interested in? Those students might not sign up for CTE courses at all if they do not know they are interested.
”Serious decisions related to their future”
We start asking students as early as eighth grade to make serious decisions related to their future; while they are certainly encouraged to think about it long before eighth grade, it is then when students must sit down with a high school counselor and tentatively chart out how they will spend their next four years.
That is a lot of pressure on a 13 old, and we want them to have as much knowledge on the frontend as possible to reduce that stress. Of course, not every eighth grader knows what they want to do when they grow up, not every high school graduate does, as a matter of fact I would be willing to wager there are plenty of adults who do not truly know the career they want.
While the four year plan that is laid out as eighth graders are preparing to enter high school is reviewed annually and can be altered, the more accurate it is early on the more opportunity a student will have as they approach graduation.
For instance, a student who has a solid plan in place as a freshman will have several openings in their schedule during their junior and senior year in which they could take a dual enrollment course and get a head start earning college credit, or they could participate in a Work-Based Learning internship and get some on-the-job training.
Whereas a student who is unsure as a freshman may bounce around between a few different types of courses to satisfy their base graduation requirements, which in turn could result in fewer opportunities for elective course selections.
So how do we help eighth graders figure out what they want to do so they can make that four year plan accurate and take advantage of as many opportunities as possible while they are in high school?
Simple, we start career exploration as early as sixth grade, and ask students to explore careers in many different sectors. Specifically, we use a software platform called Major Clarity.
”Answering some basic questions”
Major Clarity allows students to spend a few minutes answering some basic questions like “do you enjoy solving math problems?” or “do you enjoy making models?”.
After the questions are answered the software calculates a “Fit Score” which is simply a numerical rating of how likely a student would be to find a particular career field interesting.
For example, if a student answered “yes” to those two questions above, and several others, they would likely be given a fit score that indicates they may be interested in engineering.
From there, the student can look closer or take a “Test Drive” to learn more about the career, engineering in the case of this example. The test drive consists of several short activities such as watching an interview with an engineer, completing some interactive activities like reading a blueprint to answer a few questions, or designing a basic bridge structure and testing it for strength under various weight loads.
There are also several other activities and assignments that will guide the student to do some research about what sort of engineering jobs are available in the local area, how much those jobs pay, and what training they would need to complete after high school if they want to be an engineer.
”Counselors will have a mountain of data”
But wait, there is more… Students who determine one or more careers of interest can then find within the Major Clarity software a list of post-secondary institutions in the region that offer training that is required.
They can see how much student loan debt typical students incur to attend those schools. They can even find and apply for scholarships to specific institutions or for specific college majors.
Now we don’t expect many eighth graders to be applying for scholarships, but we certainly hope junior and senior high school students will, which is one reason Major Clarity is available to all students in grades 6-12.
All of this is helpful in terms of completing those four year plans prior to entering high school. You see, Major Clarity lets students complete these test drive activities and then indicate whether they are or are not truly interested in the career field.
If a student does this multiple times between their sixth grade year and when they enter high school, the school counselors will have a mountain of data unique to the individual student and aligned directly with the student’s interest, that will help lay out the plan for high school. That is an invaluable resource.
Think about our example of a student who is interested in engineering. The school counselor could then explain that a career in engineering would likely require a bachelors degree and college coursework would likely include advanced math and science.
Based on that, the student’s four year plan could be crafted to include a steady progression of math and science courses that might even culminate in some dual enrollment courses which could save them time and money in avoiding a few college classes later on. I would call that a valuable experience for the student, each and every time.
”Career exploration is vital to the vision”
We aren’t quite done just yet, though. High school students also have the opportunity to take career exploration as a formal class offering. Within those classes, students like Chelsea Bradley spend time doing the same type of activities described above, they may even use Major Clarity to help with some of that work, but there is one additional component to these high school courses.
In the formal career exploration classes, students will have an opportunity to tour and learn about the CTE programs offered on their home campus while they also learn about the careers available within each program.
This is key because even with Major Clarity in use at the middle school level, some students may not be sure until they have a chance to spend time with the welding instructor in the welding shop, or the nursing instructor in the skills lab, that they are truly interested in the CTE courses and more importantly in a career that is aligned with those courses.
That is precisely what led Chelsea to pursue a career in welding. It also allowed her to make that decision early enough to knock out some of the work to earn a welding certificate while she was still in high school and at no cost.
Not only did it help her save a bundle of money, but the dual enrollment welding classes she took also cut more than a month off of the time she would have been working toward that certification after graduating high school.
Bottom line is this, career exploration is vital to the vision of Hawkins County Schools. We have to assist students in discovering career fields they are interested in so we can help them get to that career and become contributing members of society.
If you have a student in grades 6-12 and would like more information about career exploration or Major Clarity, please feel free to contact me directly at brandon.williams@hck12.net