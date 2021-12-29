VHS students honored for impressive ACT scores

Over 1.2 million students took the ACT last year, and only two percent of them scored a perfect 36 on the reading section. Five of those students go to Volunteer High School. These students were recently honored at the December Board of Education Meeting.
The ACT is scored on a 36 point scale and is broken into four different sections, reading, math, English and science. Each of these sections is scored separately and is then averaged to create the students’ composite score.
VHS Principal Gregory Sturgill told the BOE that only the top 10 percent of test takers score between 28 and 36. The average ACT score is about 21, and a score of 23 or above is often considered “a very good score.”
Many colleges and universities now allow students to take the ACT multiple times, take their highest score from each section and average them for a superscore.
Scores that put students into the top percent of all test takers include a 29 or above in English, 28 or above in math, 30 or above in reading and 27 or above in science. This would lead to a composite score of 28.
Lillian Cicero scored a perfect 36 in reading and plans to attend Tennessee Technological University next fall to major in nutrition.
Heidi Nantz scored a perfect 36 in reading and has a superscore of 31. She plans to attend ETSU in the fall and major in fashion merchandising.
Kaleigh Napier scored a perfect 36 in reading and plans to attend ETSU in the fall and major in either interior design or architecture.
Aedyn Mullins scored a perfect 36 in reading, and, along with only one percent of test takers, also had a perfect 36 in English. He also has a superscore of 35. He hopes to attend the University of Virginia in the fall to major in economics and work towards a law degree.
Jacob Wood scored a perfect 36 in reading, and, along with less than one percent of test takers, also had a perfect 36 in science. He also has a superscore of 35. He plans to attend the University of Tennessee in the fall and major in supply chain management.
“I am so proud of these students and all of our students at Volunteer High School,” Sturgill said.