The half of Laurel Run Park’s walking trail closest to the Holston River will be closed for approximately two weeks while Phase 2 of the park’s shoreline erosion protection project is completed.
Grimm Construction, which was awarded the contract, has been hauling large rock into the park for the past two weeks, and on Tuesday began clearing the shoreline of trees and rocks with a backhoe.
Erosion protection material will then be placed along the shoreline, followed by the large “table top-size” rocks, and then the smaller “boulder-size” rocks.
Earlier this year the Hawkins County Commission budgeted $135,000 for the project. Grimm Construction offered the only bid at $98,238.
County facilities manager Sarah Davis told the county commission’s Parks Committee Tuesday that USDA engineer Daniel Horne, who designed the project, has worked with Grimm and highly recommended them.
“He (Horne) approved the bid specs, so we were very pleased,” Davis said.
Phase 1 of Laurel Run Park’s shoreline erosion project protected 717 feet along the river and was completed in 2019.
Phase 2 will protect approximately 830 feet from the boat ramp to where Laural Run Creek empties into the river.
The park’s is prone to erosion due to its location at a bend in the Holston River were the pressure of the current hits the shoreline. Park erosion became a major concern in the mid-2010s after it was determined that 6-10 feet of shoreline had been lost over the course of a decade.
Trees that were planted well off the riverbank sank into the river, and in some places the river encroached less than 3 feet from the paved walking trail.
In 2019, the County Commission budgeted $75,000 to pay for Phase 1, and the Tennessee Valley Authority also contributed 85 truckloads of rock that would have cost another $50,000.
Much of that rock is still piled up at the park and will be used in Phase 2.
Park manager John Young told the committee Tuesday that Grimm Construction had been hauling in the large table top size rock into the park for the previous two weeks.
“The rock they’ve been hauling in is the bigger rock that they didn’t have there,” Young said. “We’ve got the smaller rock that’s on-site. I think basically that’s about all of the big rock they’re going to have to haul in. He said he wouldn’t actually start until he got them all there, so by moving part of his equipment in and saying he’s going to start (Tuesday) I’d say that’s probably the last of the big rock they’ll have to bring in.”
Young said the public won’t be allowed to access the section of waking trail that runs beside the river until the project is completed.
“We’ll have caution tape, which we’ll put up (Tuesday) when they start their equipment, where people will know to stay on this side of the track,” Young said. “Other than that it will be open other than the part that’s along the river, just like we did last time. We need to keep everybody away from their equipment on that side.”