ROGERSVILLE — Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at the Hawkins Co. Jail who was found hanging in his cell last week.
Sheriff Ronnie Lawson told the Review that about 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, inmates notified Correctional Officers that an inmate was hanging in his cell where he was housed alone.
“Correctional Officers and Medical Staff responded to the cell of inmate Wesley A. Thomas, age 38, of 248 Ashley Street, Mt. Carmel TN, who was found unresponsive,” Lawson said in a news release.
CPR was performed until Hawkins Co. EMS arrived, at which point Thomas was transported to Ballad Health’s Hawkins Co. Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased, Lawson said.
Thomas was being held on charges of Domestic Assault and Public Intoxication, Lawson said.
The body was taken to the E.T.S.U. College of Medicine, in Johnson City, for an autopsy.
As of Monday morning, the investigation was ongoing by the Detective Division of the HCSO.