CHURCH HILL - Investigators have determined that the fake gunman 911 call that created a lockdown and evacuation at Volunteer High School on Aug. 10 originated out of state.
Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said he suspects that the gunman hoax may have been a reaction to the nationwide attention Hawkins County received regarding the Summer Wells missing 5-year-old child case.
The caller repeatedly stated he was in the "main bathroom", near the office, but VHS doesn't have a main bathroom, Lawson noted.
Detectives with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office have been working alongside the Church Hill Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and have determined that no active shooter was at the school and no shots were fired by anyone during the Aug. 10 incident.
Lawson said Tuesday that the investigation remains "ongoing and very active".
"Other than a medical emergency that occurred around the same time the call came in, no one was injured," Lawson said. "All of this was verified by video surveillance inside the school. Detectives and Agents continue to work to determine where the call originated."
Lawson added, "At this time, based on evidence gathered during the investigation, we believe the call originated outside the State of Tennessee. Due to the fact that we are still trying to determine who is responsible, we cannot provide additional details at this stage in the investigation."
There is no information that indicates the community and students are in danger, Lawson noted.
"We continue to be vigilant and, as always, urge the public to report any suspicious activity," he added.
On Aug. 10, which was the first full day of the school year, Hawkins County Central Dispatch received a call shortly before 8 a.m. from a person claiming to be a “bullied and harassed” VHS student.
The caller stating that he was in the main bathroom near the VHS front office with a handgun and he was headed for the gym and planned to fire his gun.
As a result of the threat every school in Hawkins County went into lockdown, including the independent K-8 Rogersville City School.
Approximately 100 police officers from surrounding counties and cities descended on VHS, as well as a large number of rescue and EMS personnel from numerous area agencies.
Students were evacuated by bus to the Mount Carmel National Guard Armory to be picked up by their parents while police conducted two school searches.
Attorney General Dan Armstrong later told the Review that the perpetrator of this hoax could be facing a Class a felony Terrorisim charge.