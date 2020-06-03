TREADWAY — The COVID-19 pandemic sidelined one of Hancock County’s most popular “dining out” events for a couple of months, but on Friday, June 12, Treadway Vol. Fire Department’s monthly Fish Supper will return, although with one “adjustment” until the virus threat has subsided.
“We are going to be doing the Fish Supper this month,” Brown said. “The time will still be from 5 to 7 p.m. Due to the current restrictions on food service because of COVID-19, we will be trying a ‘drive-thru’ only dinner. We would like to encourage people to come out support the fire department, as this is our main source of income for the department.”
Without the support of the people, the department would not exist, Brown said.
The plates wiill include a full meal of either two pieces of fish or chicken, baked potato, green beans, hush puppies, cole slaw, desert and a drink for onlly $10.
“We hope to be able to get back to normal next month for the July fish supper,” Brown said.
