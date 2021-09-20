ROGERSVILLE – American Legion Post 21 honored the county’s former prisoners of war and those local servicemen who went missing in action during past wars during special ceremonies on Friday, Sept. 17.
The fifth annual POW/MIA Remembrance Ceremony was held at the post with family members of the POWs and MIAs and members of the public in attendance.
The ceremony began with a welcome from Post 21 Commander Dennis Elkins and an opening prayer that was offered by Post 21 Chaplin Gary Snyder. The colors were then posted by members of Cherokee High’s NJROTC unit.
Cherokee High student Morgan Hunter led the singing of the National Anthem and the Pledge of Allegiance was led by Shelby Helton of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 21 and Blair Aderhold, a POW’s granddaughter.
Gen. Winstead Speaks
The keynote speaker for the event was Brigadier General Kurt Winstead (Tennessee National Guard retired). Following Gen. Winstead’s remarks, the names of POWs and MIAs were read aloud by Hawkins County Veterans Service Officer Col. (retired) Mike Manning.
Gen. Winstead is a Rogersville native and is retired from the Tennessee Army National Guard after 30-plus years of service in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps. He resides with his family in the Nashville area, where he practices law.
During his National Guard service, Winstead deployed to Iraq and earned numerous awards and medals. He is a member of a well-known Rogersville family and his father and uncles were football stars at the former Rogersville High School.
During his remarks. Gen. Winstead told the audience that he was honored to be invited to speak in his hometown as local POWs and MIAs were being honored. He also admonished the audience to never forget the service and sacrifice of our POWs and MIAs.
Those Honored
POWs and MIAs who were honored during the ceremony and their family members who were scheduled to be present include:
• PFC Elidga Housewright (POW) and his niece Regenia Koger;
• PVT Lee S. Charles (POW) and his brothers Kenneth Charles and Gerald Charles;
• PVT Ross H. “Dinky” Mays (POW) and his son Bill Mayes and daughters Brenda Gladson and Joyce Thomas;
• CPL Elmer L. Smith (MIA) and his nephews James Smith and Dennis Smith and niece Linda Hutson;
• SGT McCauley Price (POW) and his cousin Jean Napier;
• PVT Kay Price (POW) and his cousin Jean Napier;
• PFC Heiskell M. Williams (MIA) and his brother Don Williams;
• PVT Lewis E. Price (MIA) and his nephew Gene Price;
• PFC Lloyd Delph (POW) and his sister Cleo Bean;
• CPL James C. Greer (POW) and his daughters Sue Davis, Wilma Bledsoe and Betty Sandidge;
• SSGT Ralph C. Marshall (POW) and daughters Barbara Gibbons and Elizabeth Potter;
• PVT John Kyle Bentley (POW) and daughter Sherrie Davis;
• PFC James E. Begley (MIA) and nephew Rick Begley;
• SSGT Marion Gale Collier (MIA) and brother Ken Collier;
• SGT Howard B. Flowers (POW) and daughter Jane Rhodes, Nancy Padgham, and granddaughter Blair Aderhold;
• PVT Lester Cross (MIA/KIA) and daughter Bonnie Henard;
• PFC Paul E. Gibson (POW) and sons Paul Jr, Mike, Bryan, Glynnn Gibson and daughters Sharon Edmondson and Elaine Bradley; and
• PVT Jessie M. Carpenter (POW).
