This is the story of Hobart Walter Lovin one of Rogersville’s most recognizable characters. A man who had a presence as familiar as the old courthouse and whose name is remembered alongside some of Hawkins County’s most distinguished and prominent citizens.
Yet by no means did he ever accomplish anything that most people would consider greatness. Hardrock never had a formal education or made a great deal of money.
In fact his only claim to fame seems to be that for 67 years he called Hawkins County home and yet he is considered one of its most beloved characters. But few people knew the real person. Poor Hardrock suffered more than his fair share of pain and sorrow.
But most people remember his laughter and the joy he brought to so many folks near and far. He was born June, 30 1930 in a log cabin high on Short Mountain near Mooresburg.
His parents were W.P and Orpha Lovin and his siblings were Martha, Edith, and Charles. No one seems to know how Hobart acquired the nickname Hardrock but Martha thinks her father gave it to him when he was young. Hardrock was a normal little boy until he was around five years old when Rheumatic fever struck him and he almost died.
He recovered but he would never have the learning capacity of a normal child. In fact he was so ill doctors didn’t give him a very long life expectancy. Hardrock grew up on that little mountain farm during the depression where he slopped the hogs, fed the chickens, worked in tobacco and tended the garden. The Lovin’s didn’t have electricity or indoor plumbing.
Hardrock would later tell people that the only running water he had on Short Mountain was when he filled a bucket at the well and ran it to the house. When Hardrock was nine years old he developed a wanderlust that would be with him all his life. Many times he would sneak off and hitch a ride to Rogersville much to his parent’s dismay.
He loved to travel and anytime he saw wheels moving he was ready to ride. He would go along chanting “right, right, right, or yep, yep, yep”. After Hardrock found out that his thumb would get him a ride he never stopped traveling. He had three major loves besides God.
They were in order of their importance, money, traveling and girls. Hardrock was generous to a fault but he didn’t give his money to anybody. He would help out different organizations by selling tickets and he wouldn’t keep a penny of it. But he didn’t want anybody bothering his money.
Because Hardrock was proud of his money he often showed it to people as a result he was robbed many times. Although he had many friends there were several people who abused and made fun of him because he was different. Martha never understood why anyone would want to mistreat her brother “one of the sweetest, kindest individuals anybody would want to meet.”
The biggest danger was that Hardrock would get in the car with anybody. He never met a man he didn’t trust. One minute he be standing on the highway near his home in Mooresburg and the next minute he would be gone. Truck drivers would take Hardrock all over the United States. Sometimes he would be gone for weeks.
In between times he loved going to Rogersville and his favorite hangouts were the courthouse and the Klip and Kurl beauty salon. Through the years Hardrock had many friends and protectors. Former County Mayor Doug Price remembers him as one of his favorite people he ever met. Price says Hardrock would often pass out cards for him when he ran for office.
Hardrock loved politics many times on Election Day he maneuver through the crowds hollering “Vote for Dan Anderson Sheriff! Hoot, Hoot, Hoot”.
Many years ago an unscrupulous candidate for sheriff paid Hardrock to go to the cemetery with him and write down names for false absentee voters.
When they got all the names off the stones they needed the man said “Alright Hardrock we have enough names let’s go”. Hardrock looked at him and replied “Nope, Nope, Nope, I aint going nowheres! The folks on that side of the graveyard got just as much right to vote as the folks over here.”
Rodney Price remembers seeing Hardrock at the old Sweet Shoppe. “Hardrock was standing at a table where two or three loggers where sitting. Every day they would lay out a dime and a nickel and tell Hardrock to pick up the biggest one and he could keep it. Well Old Rock always picked the nickel and those loggers had a big laugh out of it because he didn’t have sense enough to pick up the dime. So I told Hardrock that the men were tricking him and that the dime was worth more money. He replied “Yep, Yep, Yep, I know but if I pick the dime they won’t play no more.“
One time Hardrock was walking down the street when a man pulled up beside him and asked him for directions. Hardrock started laughing “Hoot! Hoot! Hoot!” This angered the man and he exclaimed “What are you laughing at! You don’t act like you have much sense!” To which Hardrock replied “Yep I may not have much sense but I aint lost.”
Then he hooted all the way down the street. Hardrock also loved church homecomings. He attended so many local people coined the phrase “As common as Hardrock at a homecoming”.
Sheriff Bill Nelms once asked Hardrock, “I bet you don’t know who will take over if the President dies?” Hardrock replied “Yes I do the undertaker!” Then he walked off down the down the street grinning like a possum.
Donna Sharp remembers ”I’ll never forget Hardrock at the Kiwanis womanless wedding. He ran up and hugged the bride (Jim Bowman} so hard her balloons popped. I don’t know who was more surprised Jim or Hardrock.”
Hardrock lived out his life at the Heritage Manor nursing home but he missed seeing the people in town, at Heritage Days, the cloggers and having his picture made with pretty girls.
But most of all he missed traveling because he never lost his wanderlust. He died on November 11, 1997.Today many people have their favorite Hardrock stories. Hobart Walter Lovin gone but not forgotten after all these years.