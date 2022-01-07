Proverbs 12:10 says “A righteous man regardeth the life of his beast: but the tender mercies of the wicked are cruel.”
Over the past 23 years I’ve written a lot of articles about the mistreatment of animals in Hawkins County.
Starvation and physical cruelty that would make your stomach turn. Animals shot, burned, abandoned, starved and/or left to suffer in their own filth.
It happens over and over and over. But, I’ve never seen the level of neglect and cruelty that the Hawkins County Humane Society is dealing with at this time.
A quote attributed to Mahatma Ghandi states, “A nation’s greatness is measured by how it treats its weakest members.”
I don’t know if he was including puppies and kitties in that quote, but in our society pets are considered members of the family. They’re a gift from God.
We as a society, and a county, need to work harder to ensure that these gifts from God are protected and aren’t left to suffer.
In Hawkins County I believe that will require the hiring of a full time county animal control officer who has the power to investigate and prosecute animal neglect and cruelty.
Officers do what they can, and there are animal cruelty and neglect arrests made. But there’s a lot of animal crimes they can’t get to because they’re busy dealing with the meth epidemic, high speed chases, and everything else that’s going on in law enforcement.
A full time animal control officer is the solution. If you don’t think it’s needed, I encourage you to follow the Hawkins County Humane Society Facebook page.
Every day it’s one horrific crime after another against animals. The only way to stop it is to create real consequences for this behavior.
Jail time. Community service. Make them clean up some kennels at the animal shelter for 96 hours. Fines that go directly to the Humane Society.
The idea of county animal control has been discussed and shot down since I’ve been covering Hawkins County, and probably well before.
The cost has always been the main hindrance, but it shouldn’t be. It’s one employee, and one vehicle. Maybe $100,000 the first year to equip and train an officer, and $50,000 per year afterwards. That’s not unreasonable.
Now is the time to do it. The county is flush with federal COVID stimulus cash. Even if stimulus can’t directly cover this cost, it will free up funding elsewhere that could be diverted for this purpose.
My favorite Bible verse about pets is Samuel 12:3.
It reads: “But the poor man had nothing except one little ewe lamb; Which he bought and nourished; And it grew up together with him and his children. It would eat of his bread and drink of his cup and lie in his bosom, And was like a daughter to him.”
Our animals are a gift from God and we should do everything in our power to protect them from neglect and cruelty.